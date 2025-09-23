Download Your Free Bethpage Black 2025 Ryder Cup Strokesaver

FREE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD Bethpage Black Ryder Cup 2025 Strokesaver Download here Download the official Bethpage Black Ryder Cup 2025 Strokesaver for the perfect companion while watching the action at home.

Letter from the editor: Your guide to golf's ultimate test

Neil Tappin Editor

There are certain sporting events that make you stop in your tracks. Alongside the Olympics and the football World Cup sits golf's great centrepiece, the Ryder Cup.

Every two years, golf opens its doors, flings its arms wide open and embraces general sports fans with a fierce head-to-head contest that never fails to deliver the most unpredictable of sporting drama.

Usually deferential and always respectful, the fans become ferociously tribal. Football-style chants echo around temporary stadiums, sporadically exploding into life as the home team lands a meaningful blow.

Last time out, Europe played host in Rome with both team and crowd ensuring that every possible home advantage was turned up to the max, magnifying any small edge. A 16.5-11.5 win on home soil was the reward for a job well done.

Of course, the last two years have passed by in their usual blue and now it's time for the return fixture. The 45th Ryder Cup is here, and with it, the introduction of a top-tier Major venue and a more than boisterous US crowd.

In many ways, Bethpage is the perfect Ryder Cup venue. Its Long Island location (just 40 miles outside New York) means there'll be no shortage of sports fans eager to make their voices heard. But what of the Black Course itself?

