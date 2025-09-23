Download Your Free Bethpage Black 2025 Ryder Cup Strokesaver
Download the official Bethpage Black Ryder Cup 2025 Strokesaver for the perfect companion while watching the action at home
Letter from the editor: Your guide to golf's ultimate test
There are certain sporting events that make you stop in your tracks. Alongside the Olympics and the football World Cup sits golf's great centrepiece, the Ryder Cup.
Every two years, golf opens its doors, flings its arms wide open and embraces general sports fans with a fierce head-to-head contest that never fails to deliver the most unpredictable of sporting drama.
Usually deferential and always respectful, the fans become ferociously tribal. Football-style chants echo around temporary stadiums, sporadically exploding into life as the home team lands a meaningful blow.
Last time out, Europe played host in Rome with both team and crowd ensuring that every possible home advantage was turned up to the max, magnifying any small edge. A 16.5-11.5 win on home soil was the reward for a job well done.
Of course, the last two years have passed by in their usual blue and now it's time for the return fixture. The 45th Ryder Cup is here, and with it, the introduction of a top-tier Major venue and a more than boisterous US crowd.
In many ways, Bethpage is the perfect Ryder Cup venue. Its Long Island location (just 40 miles outside New York) means there'll be no shortage of sports fans eager to make their voices heard. But what of the Black Course itself?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Download your free Bethpage Black strokesaver to learn the course and see what the competitors have to face:
Download the official Bethpage Black Ryder Cup 2025 strokesaver:
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.