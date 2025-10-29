I Looked At The Gear Used By The PGA Tour’s Top 50 Players. These 5 Things Really Stood Out…

After the culmination of the BMW Championship back in August, the PGA Tour confirmed the players who had finished inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Wrapping up their spots in every Signature Event for next year, it's a big deal for those on the circuit, as it means they can plan their schedules accordingly for 2026.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being the PGA Tour's best and most consistent performers is no mean feat and, when you check out the equipment they have used throughout the year, some notable patterns start to develop.

Obviously, players will alter their set-ups, introducing new clubs or swapping out their current ones; however, it's rare that PGA Tour pros make drastic changes to their bags, unless it's introducing new models from their sponsors.

Take a look at some key equipment takeaways from the top 50 players of the FedEx Cup below...

Titleist Golf Balls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Titleist is regarded as the most used golf ball on the PGA Tour and, in terms of the top 50, it's a similar story as 27 players are using a Titleist golf ball of some description.

That number is considerably more than Srixon in second place with nine, as 13 players are using the Titleist Pro V1x, 12 the standard Pro V1, while Cameron Young is using the Pro V1x Double Dot and Tom Hoge the Pro V1 Left Dot.

As mentioned, Srixon is used by nine players, with one of those being current US Open champion JJ Spaun. Like Titleist, there's more than one Srixon ball in play, as the Z-Star XV and Z-Star Diamond can be spotted among the top 50.

Callaway's Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X is used by five players, while TaylorMade and Bridgestone have four players each using their models. The final manufacturer is Maxfli, with Ben Griffin securing the brand's first win on the PGA Tour in 22 years at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with the Pro X golf ball.

Lack Of Hybrids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hybrid notoriously offers a versatile option between a fairway wood and an iron, providing an easy-to-hit nature that works from a variety different of lies.

They're incredibly popular among amateur golfers but, as our resident gear expert Joe Ferguson alluded to last year, they appear to be dying out on the professional circuits, with these numbers backing up that comment.

Looking through the bags, just 10 players had a hybrid in the bag regularly, meaning just 20% of the Tour’s top 50 players opted to use the club throughout the 2025 season.

Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Harry Hall, Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Thomas Detry and JT Poston are the players in question who have used hybrids.

Out of the 10, Bhatia and Schauffele have the Callaway Apex UW in play which, unlike the more traditional hybrids, is marketed between a fairway wood and a hybrid model, but sits more towards the fairway wood scale.

Mallet Putters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like we saw at the DP World India Championship, where 41 of the top 45 used a mallet putter, the flatstick design remains prominent on the PGA Tour circuit.

In fact, the amount of hybrids used by the top 50 stood at 10, while the amount of players who use blade putters stands at just nine, with 41 opting to use a mallet style flatstick throughout 2025.

Of those nine blades, we have an even split of Scotty Cameron, Ping and Odyssey, while those brands are represented in the mallet category alongside TaylorMade, L.A.B Golf and Bettinardi.

In terms of the leading mallet putter brands, TaylorMade has 14 players using their models, as the Spider Tour range has been wielded by 13 individuals, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Scotty Cameron and Odyssey, meanwhile, have nine players each with their models in the bag, with L.A.B Golf (four), Ping (three) and Bettinardi (one) rounding out the remaining eight players.

Vokey Domination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Titleist Vokey wedges are known as some of the best wedges money can buy and, if you look at the 50 relevant players, you will notice that exactly half of them have a minimum of one Vokey wedge in their set-up.

These range from the newest iteration, the SM10, all the way down to the SM7, which was released in 2018 and is in the bag of PGA Tour winners Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im.

A total of 25 players have Vokey wedges in play and, in second, we find Cleveland, where 11 players have at least one of their wedges in the bag. These include Spaun, as well as Major winners Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry and Keegan Bradley.

Rounding out the remaining brands are TaylorMade and Callaway, who have six players each using their wedges, while Ping (four) and Cobra (one) are the final manufacturers.

All of these wedges feature in a variety of different lofts and, depending on the gapping players have in play, you will notice some lofts adjusted. Justin Thomas, for example has his 46° bent to 47.5°, while his 52° and 56° are bent to 52.5° and 57°.

Older Clubs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like we noticed at the Ryder Cup, several professionals have kept older clubs in the bag and, for the top 50, it's no different, with a variety of models featuring.

Most notably, we spot older versions of clubs in the fairway department, as Thomas, Cantlay and Robert MacIntyre use Titleist and TaylorMade models from a decade ago - Titleist 915 Fd and TaylorMade Aeroburner.

Henley is another player with old clubs in his bag, using the 2019 version of the Titleist T100 irons. His fellow countryman, Harris English, still wields his Ping Scottsdale Hohum putter, which has been in the bag since his college days of 2011, while Sungjae Im has not got a single club released in 2025 in his bag.

It goes to show that the newest equipment isn't always needed and, once you find a club that you can hit well, it's often the case that it stays in the bag until a change is forced.