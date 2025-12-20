PNC Championship First Round Tee Times 2025
The popular family event comes from Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Here are the tee times for the first round
The much-loved PNC Championship returns for another family-friendly two rounds at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida.
There, 10 teams comprising a famous pro golfer and one of their family members will compete for the title over 36 holes.
The tournament uses a scramble format for both rounds, where each player hits a tee shot, with the team deciding the best to continue with. They then each play from that position, continuing to select the better shot from there.
Usually, the team that attracts the most attention is the one featuring Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. However, the pair aren't involved this year as Woods Sr is recovering from back surgery.
The field is still stacked with big names, though, not least defending champions Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason.
They beat Team Woods a year ago and are looking for their third title in succession and fifth in total. Their first round gets underway at 12.12pm EST (5.12pm GMT).
Other big names to look out for include Vijay Singh and his son, Qass. The pair, who won in 2022, begin the first round at 11.07am EST (4.07pm GMT).
Another pair that has won the event is the one featuring John Daly and his son, John Daly II. The 2021 champions get underway at 11.46am EST (4.46pm GMT).
Women's World No.2 Nelly Korda is also playing in a team with her dad, Petr. They begin at 11.59am EST (4.59pm GMT).
Below is the full list of tee times for the first round of the 2025 PNC Championship.
PNC Championship First Round Tee Times 2025
All times EST (GMT)
1ST TEE
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Team Lehman, Team Price
- 10.28am (3.28pm): Team Trevino, Team O'Meara
- 10.41am (3.41pm): Team Cink, Team Furyk
- 10.54am (3.54pm): Team Leonard, Team Immelman
- 11.07am (4.07pm): Team Love, Team Singh
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Team Harrington, Team Stricker
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Team Annika, Team Woodland
- 11.46am (4.46pm): Team Kuchar, Team Daly
- 11.59am (4.59pm): Team Korda, Team Couples
- 12.12pm (5.12pm): Team Langer, Team Duval
How To Watch The PNC Championship
Saturday, December 20th: 12.30pm-2.30pm Golf Channel, 2.30pm-6.00pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
Sunday, December 21st: 11.30am-12.30pm Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports app, 12.30pm-1.30pm Peacock, 1.30pm-4.30pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
UK (all times GMT)
Saturday, December 20th: 6.00pm-11.00pm Sky Sports Golf
Sunday, December 21st: 4.30pm-9.30pm Sky Sports Golf
