PNC Championship First Round Tee Times 2025

The much-loved PNC Championship returns for another family-friendly two rounds at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida.

There, 10 teams comprising a famous pro golfer and one of their family members will compete for the title over 36 holes.

The tournament uses a scramble format for both rounds, where each player hits a tee shot, with the team deciding the best to continue with. They then each play from that position, continuing to select the better shot from there.

John Daly and his son, John Daly II, who won on 2021, are one of the teams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually, the team that attracts the most attention is the one featuring Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. However, the pair aren't involved this year as Woods Sr is recovering from back surgery.

The field is still stacked with big names, though, not least defending champions Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason.

They beat Team Woods a year ago and are looking for their third title in succession and fifth in total. Their first round gets underway at 12.12pm EST (5.12pm GMT).

Other big names to look out for include Vijay Singh and his son, Qass. The pair, who won in 2022, begin the first round at 11.07am EST (4.07pm GMT).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nelly Korda will compete with her dad, Petr (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another pair that has won the event is the one featuring John Daly and his son, John Daly II. The 2021 champions get underway at 11.46am EST (4.46pm GMT).

Women's World No.2 Nelly Korda is also playing in a team with her dad, Petr. They begin at 11.59am EST (4.59pm GMT).

Below is the full list of tee times for the first round of the 2025 PNC Championship.

PNC Championship First Round Tee Times 2025

All times EST (GMT)

1ST TEE

10.15am (3.15pm): Team Lehman, Team Price

Team Lehman, Team Price 10.28am (3.28pm): Team Trevino, Team O'Meara

Team Trevino, Team O'Meara 10.41am (3.41pm): Team Cink, Team Furyk

Team Cink, Team Furyk 10.54am (3.54pm): Team Leonard, Team Immelman

Team Leonard, Team Immelman 11.07am (4.07pm): Team Love, Team Singh

Team Love, Team Singh 11.20am (4.20pm): Team Harrington, Team Stricker

Team Harrington, Team Stricker 11.33am (4.33pm): Team Annika, Team Woodland

Team Annika, Team Woodland 11.46am (4.46pm): Team Kuchar, Team Daly

Team Kuchar, Team Daly 11.59am (4.59pm): Team Korda, Team Couples

Team Korda, Team Couples 12.12pm (5.12pm): Team Langer, Team Duval

How To Watch The PNC Championship

Saturday, December 20th: 12.30pm-2.30pm Golf Channel, 2.30pm-6.00pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Sunday, December 21st: 11.30am-12.30pm Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports app, 12.30pm-1.30pm Peacock, 1.30pm-4.30pm NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

UK (all times GMT)

Saturday, December 20th: 6.00pm-11.00pm Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, December 21st: 4.30pm-9.30pm Sky Sports Golf