PNC Championship Round Two Tee Times 2025

The final round of the 2025 PNC Championship is set up brilliantly for yet another tense and exciting finish at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Team Kuchar's incredible run of 15 birdies and no bogeys during round one has given them a two-stroke advantage of Team Daly as they look for their first ever win in the $1 million family pairs event.

Their playing partners will not go quietly, though, with John Daly and John Daly II having won this tournament back in 2021.

Meanwhile, Team Love, Team Stricker and Team Korda are all nicely placed at 11-under and can easily gatecrash the Kuchar's party if they begin firing early on.

Among the groups on 11-under - likely the final batch of teams who can still win - remain defending champions Team Langer plus Team Duval and Team Annika, each of whom will retain belief that they can come out on top.

Bernhard and Jason Langer have won the PNC Championship in each of the past two years (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening groups will tee off from the first at 9:30am ET (2:30pm GMT) and teams of two will begin their second and final rounds in 13-minute intervals until Team Kuchar and Team Daly start just before 11:30am ET (4:30pm GMT).

Below is the full list of final round tee times for the 2025 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

PNC Championship Second Round Tee Times 2025

All times ET (GMT)

1ST TEE

9:30am (2:30pm): Team Trevino, Team Furyk

Team Trevino, Team Furyk 9:43am (2:43pm): Team Cink, Team Lehman

Team Cink, Team Lehman 9:56am (2:56pm): Team Immelman, Team Couples

Team Immelman, Team Couples 10:09am (3:09pm): Team Harrington, Team O'Meara

Team Harrington, Team O'Meara 10:22am (3:22pm): Team Price, Team Singh

Team Price, Team Singh 10:35am (3:35pm): Team Langer, Team Duval

Team Langer, Team Duval 10:48am (3:48pm): Team Annika, Team Woodland

Team Annika, Team Woodland 11:01am (4:01pm): Team Korda, Team Leonard

Team Korda, Team Leonard 11:14am (4:14pm): Team Love, Team Stricker

Team Love, Team Stricker 11:27am (4:27pm): Team Kuchar, Team Daly

How To Watch The PNC Championship

US (ET)

Sunday, December 21st: 11:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports app), 12:30pm - 1:30pm (Peacock), 1:30pm - 4:30pm (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)

UK (GMT)

Sunday, December 21st: 4:30pm - 9:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)