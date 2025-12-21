PNC Championship Round Two Tee Times 2025
Catch all of the final round tee times for the 2025 PNC Championship as Team Kuchar tries to close out its first victory at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
The final round of the 2025 PNC Championship is set up brilliantly for yet another tense and exciting finish at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Team Kuchar's incredible run of 15 birdies and no bogeys during round one has given them a two-stroke advantage of Team Daly as they look for their first ever win in the $1 million family pairs event.
Their playing partners will not go quietly, though, with John Daly and John Daly II having won this tournament back in 2021.
Meanwhile, Team Love, Team Stricker and Team Korda are all nicely placed at 11-under and can easily gatecrash the Kuchar's party if they begin firing early on.
Among the groups on 11-under - likely the final batch of teams who can still win - remain defending champions Team Langer plus Team Duval and Team Annika, each of whom will retain belief that they can come out on top.
The opening groups will tee off from the first at 9:30am ET (2:30pm GMT) and teams of two will begin their second and final rounds in 13-minute intervals until Team Kuchar and Team Daly start just before 11:30am ET (4:30pm GMT).
Below is the full list of final round tee times for the 2025 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
PNC Championship Second Round Tee Times 2025
All times ET (GMT)
1ST TEE
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Team Trevino, Team Furyk
- 9:43am (2:43pm): Team Cink, Team Lehman
- 9:56am (2:56pm): Team Immelman, Team Couples
- 10:09am (3:09pm): Team Harrington, Team O'Meara
- 10:22am (3:22pm): Team Price, Team Singh
- 10:35am (3:35pm): Team Langer, Team Duval
- 10:48am (3:48pm): Team Annika, Team Woodland
- 11:01am (4:01pm): Team Korda, Team Leonard
- 11:14am (4:14pm): Team Love, Team Stricker
- 11:27am (4:27pm): Team Kuchar, Team Daly
How To Watch The PNC Championship
US (ET)
Sunday, December 21st: 11:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports app), 12:30pm - 1:30pm (Peacock), 1:30pm - 4:30pm (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)
UK (GMT)
Sunday, December 21st: 4:30pm - 9:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
