Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Caddie?

It’s a partnership that has carried Xander Schauffele to five professional wins in a short space of time since he joined the tour.

But who is the American’s caddie? Get to know Austin Kaiser below.

The man currently carrying Xander Schauffele‘s bag is Austin Kaiser. The pair have known each other for around 10 years, with Kaiser on caddying duties the past five.

They were both part of the same collegiate golf team, the San Diego State Aztecs.

“We have a perfect balance of professionalism and friendship,” said Kaiser, who lives in Point Loma. “I told him many times, I don’t think I’d work for anyone else.

“If Xander fired me and Tiger or any of those guys came up to me, I wouldn’t caddie for anybody else. Because I don’t have that emotional attachment.

“It’s like being drafted by your favourite team growing up. You can’t get that with anyone else. I think I have the best job in the world.

“Every veteran I’ve talked to is like, ‘dude, you have something special with this kid’,” Kaiser said to the San Diego Union Tribune. “You can just see it in his eyes. He wants it more than most kids his age. A lot of veterans have said he’s more mature at his age than anyone they’ve seen.”

Interestingly, despite growing up in California, Kaiser calls himself a Denver Broncos fan.

“I grew up in Central California, so I was stuck between San Francisco, Oakland and San Diego (NFL teams). So, when I was six, my cousin bought me a John Elway jersey for my birthday.

“I don’t know why he did. But ever since, I’ve loved Elway,” Kaiser said.

In basketball, he is a Los Angeles Lakers fan mainly because of his affinity for Lebron James’ game.