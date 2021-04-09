Adam Hayes is currently on the bag for Jon Rahm and has been for his entire pro career so far

Who Is Jon Rahm’s Caddie?

Jon Rahm has quickly become one of the best players in the world regularly featuring at the top of the leaderboard. As such it would come as no surprise to see him up there at The Masters this week.

Many know him for his fiery temper but one individual who keeps Rahm calm and level is his caddie Adam Hayes.

But who actually is Adam Hayes? We take a look below.

Who Is Jon Rahm’s Caddie?

Adam Hayes became Jon Rahm’s caddie when he turned pro in June 2016.

The pair got their first victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017 and they have won multiple tournaments together and reached the World No.1 spot in 2020.

Hayes studied at Brevard Community College and University of Central Florida and is considered to be one of the most respected caddies on the PGA Tour.

He began his caddying career in 2000 on the LGPA Tour and four years later he made the transition to the PGA Tour.

Hayes has previous experience of caddying for a number of PGA Tour players including Webb Simpson and 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner.

He has also been on the bag of Russell Henley, Vaughan Taylor and Ben Crane.

One of Hayes’ most memorable moments as a caddie came with Jonathan Byrd.

Back in 2010 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Byrd made a hole-in-one on the fourth playoff hole to win the tournament.

Related: Jon Rahm What’s in the bag?

Hayes was recorded as the eighth highest-earning caddie according to Forbes by the end of 2017 receiving a reported $520,000.

Rahm has been as high as No.1 in the world within his first few years as a pro and the pair look to be going from strength to strength out on Tour.