Ryder Cup Team USA 2025: Confirmed Players And Contenders
The Ryder Cup is fast approaching so take a look at how Team USA is shaping up for Bethpage Black and who is still in the running
The Ryder Cup is on the way and Team USA is taking shape, with six automatic qualifiers booking their spots on the team following the BMW Championship.
Captain Keegan Bradley then has his six wildcard picks to make following the Tour Championship - which may well include himself!
Here's the Team USA Ryder Cup standings and who is in contention for one of those six picks.
Team USA Ryder Cup standings
(Top six qualify automatically; Q = officially qualified for the team)
Pos.
Name
Points
1.
Scottie Scheffler (Q)
33580.33
2.
JJ Spaun (Q)
14638.91
3.
Xander Schauffele (Q)
13570.02
4.
Russell Henley
11904.82
5.
Bryson DeChambeau
10774.98
6.
Harris English
10439.55
7.
Justin Thomas
10347.59
8.
Collin Morikawa
9929.77
9.
Ben Griffin
9304.76
10.
Keegan Bradley
8103.00
11.
Maverick McNealy
7553.65
12.
Andrew Novak
7230.48
Selected others
- 13. Brian Harman
- 14. Cameron Young
- 15. Patrick Cantlay
- 16. Sam Burns
- 17. Wyndham Clark
- 18. Lucas Glover
- 19. Daniel Berger
- 20. Akshay Bhatia
- 21. Chris Gotterup
- 28. Jordan Spieth
- 37. Rickie Fowler
- 42. Patrick Reed
- 43. Max Homa
- 76. Brooks Koepka
USA Ryder Cup wildcard contenders
Of course the monumental question is whether Keegan Bradley should pick himself - and whether he does or not the decision will only be proved right or wrong after the result.
Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa will get picks, and you'd imagine Patrick Cantlay is a lock with his Ryder Cup record, but one of the biggest question marks surrounds whether to pick Jordan Spieth or not.
If Spieth does get in it'll be all on reputation and not form, and there's a real chance he could miss out on a trip to Bethpage Black.
There's then some strong LIV Golf contenders to consider - could Captain America Patrick Reed get a recall? He's got a stellar record but of course there are rumblings of just how well he'd get on in the team room.
And Brooks Koepka is the ultimate big dog in men's pro fold - yes, he's not been in his best form but his presence would certain add an intimidating element for the Europeans to face.
Open champion Brian Harman is s feisty matchplayer and if that putter's hot he can be a nightmare for the opposition.
Cameron Young's first PGA Tour victory could propel him onto the team, while it may come down to just one of Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak and Maverick McNealy if Bradley wants more experience in his side.
The streaking Chris Gotterup would be a wildcard indeed if his late run in the UK sees him pinch a spot, while Akshay Bhatia certainly looks one for the future - but is that future now?
