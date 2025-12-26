Scottie Scheffler's Golf Equipment Through The Years

Scottie Scheffler has been the dominant force in men's golf since the turn of the decade, racking up four Majors wins and 19 PGA Tour titles.

Holding the World No.1 position for over three years, he has undergone multiple equipment changes throughout his career, using clubs from various manufacturers.

Now a TaylorMade staffer, he has previously wielded Nike, Titleist, Callaway and Ping clubs, with a full breakdown of his equipment changes listed below...

2014: PGA Tour Debut - HP Byron Nelson Championship

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a 17-year-old, Scheffler made his debut on the PGA Tour at the 2014 Byron Nelson Championship, where he made the cut, had a hole-in-one during round three and finished in a share of 22nd on the leaderboard.

In terms of his bag set-up, he was using a Nike VRS Covert driver, which was known for its eye-catching red colorway and used by the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler also had a set of Nike VR Pro Forged irons in-play, as well as a Nike Method Converge B1 01 putter. The full Nike set-up helped show what the American was capable of, as it remained in the bag throughout his junior career.

2017: US Open Low Amateur Honors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having used Nike clubs for the last few years, Scheffler was forced to change at the end of 2016, due to the fact that Nike ceased golf club manufacturing that season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eventually, Scheffler opted to use primarily TaylorMade equipment, a brand he joined in 2022. He also had Callaway Jaws MD wedges and kept a Nike fairway wood in-play, as well as the putter.

At the US Open in 2017, he earned low amateur honors, using a TaylorMade M1 driver and Tour Preferred irons. This set-up primarily remained at the Walker Cup, where Scheffler claimed one win and one loss in USA's 19-7 domination at Los Angeles Country Club.

2018/19: Turning Pro And Korn Ferry Tour Player Of The Year Title

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turning professional after graduating from the University of Texas in 2018, Scheffler appeared in a few PGA Tour events and then stamped his mark on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, claiming two wins and the circuit's Final Points List, Player of the Year honors and its Rookie of the Year title.

It was during 2019 where we started to see the traditional Scheffler set-up we see now, with the Srixon ZU85 utility iron appearing in the bag, a club he still uses to this day.

Being an equipment free agent, he had a Ping G400 LST driver and continued to use Nike fairway woods. TaylorMade irons were also in the bag, specifically the P730s, which were popular among the TaylorMade staffers at the time.

Swapping his wedges, primarily using the Callaway MD Jaws, Scheffler briefly had a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter in-play, but reverted to a Scotty Cameron blade, specifically the Scotty Cameron Special Select Tour Type GSS.

2020: PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year And A 59

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After his successful Korn Ferry Tour stint, Scheffler became a PGA Tour member and, although he didn't win during his maiden season, he recorded a number of excellent results, highlighted by a 59 at The Northern Trust.

Once again, the American used a mix bag of golf clubs, opting for a Ping G400 LST driver, but occasionally swapping it out for a TaylorMade Stealth, which he used at that year's US Open.

The Nike VR Pro 3-wood and Srixon ZU85 utility irons remained, as did the TaylorMade P730 irons from 5-PW.

Again, Callaway MD wedges were present, as was an Artisan 60° lob wedge.

A Scotty Cameron Circle T Newport was the putter of choice for Scheffler, who remained in a blade-style flatstick.

2021/22: Ryder Cup Debut And Rise To World No.1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selected as a US Ryder Cup captain's pick by Steve Stricker, Scheffler went on to earn two wins and a tie at the event. He also changed his caddie to Ted Scott, which has proved to be a hugely successful appointment, as Scheffler ascended to the World No.1 spot in 2022.

It wasn't the only change made by Scheffler, who claimed victory after victory that year. He also changed the majority of his bag, opting for a more TaylorMade-based set-up.

He did have a Ping G425 LST driver momentarily, but then moved to the TaylorMade Stealth Plus, with the driver shaft also being swapped to the Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X.

As well as the driver, his Nike VR Pro 3-wood was retired, having been in the bag for nearly a decade. Like the driver, the TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3-wood was introduced.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another TaylorMade influence came in the irons, as Scheffler started using the P7TW, a model that has remained in his bag ever-since.

Inspired by Tiger Woods, Scheffler kept the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts and the 5-PW set-up. He also introduced Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges which, like the irons, have remained ever-since.

Putter-wise, the American had a Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype in the bag. His performance on the greens was, statistically, the worst part of his game but, despite this, Scheffler continued to dominate.

March 2024: A New Putter In The Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from updating his driver and fairway woods to the more recent TaylorMade models - Stealth 2 Plus and Qi10 - the most influential change came in the flatstick and it came after a fellow competitor made a suggestion while on broadcast.

Rory McIlroy, who turned pundit at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, offered some thoughts on what Scheffler could do to solve his putting problems, suggesting a change to a mallet-design putter.

At that year's Arnold Palmer Invitational, the World No.1 rocked up with a TaylorMade Spider Tour X and, as they say, the rest is history, with Scheffler going on to dominate the golf world and raise his putting stats.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the change to the mallet, Scheffler also added half an inch in length to the putter, which led to a season that included a second Masters title, an Olympic gold medal and a first FedEx Cup win.

Stats-wise, he ranked 162nd in Strokes Gained: Putting for 2023. For 2024, that number was 77th and, for this season, it was 22nd, showcasing the impact a change to the mallet putter had on his short game.

2025: Minimal Changes Needed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After changing his putter, Scheffler didn't make any more equipment adjustments, keeping his set-up as consistent as possible.

He briefly trialed the TaylorMade Qi35 driver, but kept with the Qi10. Being the World No.1, it did have some differences to the standard models, such as a brighter blue clubface, heavier weighting in the sole and no hot melt.

Keeping it in the bag for the 2024 and 2025 season, Scheffler did change the Qi10 for the Qi4D, which hit the USGA's Conforming List in mid-November.

Like his Qi10, Scheffler kept the bright blue face on the Qi4D, with the 29-year-old first spotted using it at the Hero World Challenge.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

He also put the Qi4D fairway wood in his bag, but the Srixon ZU85 utility iron, TaylorMade P7TW irons, Titleist Vokey SM8 and TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter have remained in his set-up for nearly two years.

One other aspect is the golf ball but, like the clubs in his bag, Scheffler has remained with the Titleist Pro V1 for a significant amount of time.

Interestingly, he only uses high-numbered golf balls (5, 6, 7 and 8), with the man himself claiming it's "because it's easier to identify."