Who Is Ludvig Aberg's Caddie?

Ludvig Aberg is a rising star in the world of golf and the man who is currently part of his team as his caddie is someone called Jack Clarke. It appears that Clarke has been on the bag for most of Aberg's PGA Tour starts in 2023 and the pair have had some good results including a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic.

Clarke has been a caddie for a few years now and he started doing the job on the LPGA, notably working the bag for Ariya Jutanugarn at one point.

It appears Clarke is quite the golfer himself and has his own blog in which he explains his story a bit;

'I started my journey into golf at the tender age of six when I got involved in Saturday morning lessons at my first golf club which was Three Rivers GC. I enjoyed it so much that I carried it forward and that's why I'm where I am today. From spending time at Three Rivers, I went on to join Chelmsford GC in early 2000 where I saw my game progress throughout my amateur career by winning my first men's event at the age of 13, it was the Pender Salver Trophy of which I was very proud. From being consistent in competitions, I got noticed by Essex and they asked me to attend trials, from this I impressed and was selected to represent Essex for the first time at 13 years old.

'I was an Essex regular throughout all age groups (u13s, u15s, u16s, u18s, u21 and Men's) where my playing record was very good. I was named captain for the u18 team which was a real honor and I was also involved in the victorious u21 and Men's county teams for the South East league finals for 2007.



'For 2007, it was a year to remember! by winning all the major trophies in Essex (Men's, u21, Boys and Foursome championships) that only two other people had achieved in one year. I also won the Faldo series u18 title at Celtic Manor GC which allowed me the opportunity to take part at the Asia Grand Final held at Mission Hills in China, where I finished Runner up in the u18 category, 5th in the overall and top European in the competition.'

Clarke continues;

'After a successful 2007, I was honored to have been called up into the England u21 set up for the 2008 season. I found this a great experience travelling around Europe and playing in some fantastic golf tournaments which included The British Amateur Championships (held at Turnberry), French, Italian Amateur and many more.

'After a successful amateur career I decided to join the professional ranks in August 2009. Since 2009, my professional career has been a fantastic experience and a good one by winning many competitions but also prestigious tournaments which include the Essex Open, East Anglian PGA and Sunningdale Foursomes. After a rocky 2014-15 season, I managed to keep my playing privileges on both the Alps Tour and Europro Tour for 2016 and looking to go further in years to come. In the last few years I've turned my services into caddying on the LPGA tour and since being apart of that side of the bag its been a great learning curve with great experiences along the way. '

Whilst he may not have gone further on the playing side of golf, Clarke has one of the hottest rising star's bags at the moment in Ludvig Aberg, and given their solid start, this may continue as well. Take a look at the Swede's setup in our Ludvig Aberg what's in the bag post.