Which Tees Are Players Using At The PNC Championship?

The PNC Championship is one of the most beloved events in the period of the year known as golf’s “silly season.”

It comes weeks after the intensity of the regular season on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, while its family-oriented field offers the perfect opportunity for a more relaxed affair just a week before the holidays.

In total, 20 teams of two, featuring a seasoned pro and one of their family members, take part in the tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

The bulk are father-son combinations, including defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer, although there is also the father-daughter team of Nelly and Petr Korda and the mother-son team of Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee.

As a result, there are some vast age differences between the competitors. The two youngest are 18-year-olds Hunter Hanneman, who is the stepson of Fred Couples, and Matt Kuchar’s son, Cameron.

At the other end of the scale, there is even an over-80 in the field, six-time Major-winning legend Lee Trevino.

Lee Trevino is the oldest player in the field, aged 86 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Largely because of the age disparity, but also taking factors into account such as LPGA members and players who have played less than 12 events, four tee boxes are in use at the tournament, ranging from 5,433 yards to 7,050 yards.

Here are all the players in the PNC Championship field, and which tee boxes they are playing from.

PNC Championship Tee Boxes

Gold - 7,050 yards

Trevor Immelman

Matt Kuchar

Dru Love

Gary Woodland

White - 6,620 yards

Stewart Cink

John Daly

David Duval

Jim Furyk

Padraig Harrington

Justin Leonard

Davis Love III

Vijay Singh

Steve Stricker

Reagan Cink

John Daly II

Brady Duval

Tanner Furyk

Hunter Hannemann

Paddy Harrington

Jacob Immelman

Cameron Kuchar

Jason Langer

Sean Lehman

Luke Leonard

Shaun O'Meara

Greg Price

Qass Singh

Daniel Trevino

Red - 6,166 yards

Fred Couples

Nelly Korda

Bernhard Langer

Tom Lehman

Mark O'Meara

Nick Price

Annika Sorenstam

Petr Korda

Will McGee

Izzi Stricker

Blue - 5,433 yards

Lee Trevino

Dan Woodland

How Players Are Assigned Their Tees At The PNC Championship

At 7,050 yards, gold tees are the longest, and they're reserved for professionals aged under 50.

The white tees are next, and are used by professionals aged between 50 and 65, as well as family members aged between 15 and 55.

The red tees are for professionals between 66 and 72, or those who have played less than 12 events, LPGA Members, juniors aged 14 and family members between 56 and 71.

Finally, the blue tees are for professionals aged 73 and over, juniors aged 13 and under, and family Members aged 72 and over.