Which Tees Are Players Using At The PNC Championship?
Four tees are in use at the PNC Championship, but which is each player using at the family-oriented event?
The PNC Championship is one of the most beloved events in the period of the year known as golf’s “silly season.”
It comes weeks after the intensity of the regular season on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, while its family-oriented field offers the perfect opportunity for a more relaxed affair just a week before the holidays.
In total, 20 teams of two, featuring a seasoned pro and one of their family members, take part in the tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
The bulk are father-son combinations, including defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer, although there is also the father-daughter team of Nelly and Petr Korda and the mother-son team of Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee.
As a result, there are some vast age differences between the competitors. The two youngest are 18-year-olds Hunter Hanneman, who is the stepson of Fred Couples, and Matt Kuchar’s son, Cameron.
At the other end of the scale, there is even an over-80 in the field, six-time Major-winning legend Lee Trevino.
Largely because of the age disparity, but also taking factors into account such as LPGA members and players who have played less than 12 events, four tee boxes are in use at the tournament, ranging from 5,433 yards to 7,050 yards.
Here are all the players in the PNC Championship field, and which tee boxes they are playing from.
PNC Championship Tee Boxes
Gold - 7,050 yards
- Trevor Immelman
- Matt Kuchar
- Dru Love
- Gary Woodland
White - 6,620 yards
- Stewart Cink
- John Daly
- David Duval
- Jim Furyk
- Padraig Harrington
- Justin Leonard
- Davis Love III
- Vijay Singh
- Steve Stricker
- Reagan Cink
- John Daly II
- Brady Duval
- Tanner Furyk
- Hunter Hannemann
- Paddy Harrington
- Jacob Immelman
- Cameron Kuchar
- Jason Langer
- Sean Lehman
- Luke Leonard
- Shaun O'Meara
- Greg Price
- Qass Singh
- Daniel Trevino
Red - 6,166 yards
- Fred Couples
- Nelly Korda
- Bernhard Langer
- Tom Lehman
- Mark O'Meara
- Nick Price
- Annika Sorenstam
- Petr Korda
- Will McGee
- Izzi Stricker
Blue - 5,433 yards
- Lee Trevino
- Dan Woodland
How Players Are Assigned Their Tees At The PNC Championship
At 7,050 yards, gold tees are the longest, and they're reserved for professionals aged under 50.
The white tees are next, and are used by professionals aged between 50 and 65, as well as family members aged between 15 and 55.
The red tees are for professionals between 66 and 72, or those who have played less than 12 events, LPGA Members, juniors aged 14 and family members between 56 and 71.
Finally, the blue tees are for professionals aged 73 and over, juniors aged 13 and under, and family Members aged 72 and over.
