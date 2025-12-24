Legendary Japanese Golfer Jumbo Ozaki Dies Aged 78

The 94-time Japan Golf Tour winner and World Golf Hall of Famer has passed away at the age of 78, it has been confirmed

Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published
Jumbo Ozaki hits a fairway wood shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki has died of colon cancer at the age of 78.

The legendary golfer won a record 94 titles on the Japan Golf Tour, 43 more than any other player fellow World Golf Hall of Famer Isao Aoki in second. His remarkable tally included five Japan Opens and six Japan PGA Championships.

He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. “I am very happy, very honored and appreciate everyone who has supported me since I turned pro in 1970,” Ozaki said in 2010.

“My only regret is not playing more outside of Japan, but I dedicated my life to Japanese golf and am extremely grateful the voters thought I was worthy of this honor.”

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.