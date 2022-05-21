Who Is Cameron Young's Caddie?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Since securing his PGA Tour card for the 2021/22 season, Cameron Young has seriously impressed in his rookie year, with multiple runner-up finishes putting him inside the World's top 50 for the very first time.

One reason for his success, is his relationship with his caddie, Scott McKean. The duo were close friends at Wake Forest University, with McKean also being the best man at Young’s wedding.

Their player-caddie relationship started in August 2020 when Young needed a caddie for the Albertsons Boise Open, the third week of a four-tournament run which earned him Special Temporary Membership status for the Korn Ferry Tour.

At the time, McKean worked for a cybersecurity company and had to take time off to appear at the tournament. Not long after, Young called McKean again for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with McKean taking yet more time off work to join his countryman.

A post shared by Scott McKean (@scott.mckean) A photo posted by on

In late September, Young made an even bigger ask of McKean, as he needed a caddie for three straight weeks. “He called me back an hour and a half later and had quit his job,” Young said.

“He’s giving up a lot to be away from home a lot, and not necessarily get to play golf, do other things he likes to do, but we have a great time. We have a lot of fun. It makes the travel and the long days a lot easier.”

Since that moment, the duo have enjoyed plenty of success. In May 2021, Young won back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour events and went on to finish 19th on the 2020–21 regular-season points list, earning a PGA Tour card for 2021–22.

In his PGA Tour debut season, Young has claimed multiple runner-up finishes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Genesis Invitational and Sanderson Farms Championship, with McKean playing a pivotal role in his success.

Away from the course, McKean is a keen surfer, regularly posting videos and photos to his Instagram. Along with surfing, he also enjoys fishing and skiing, with the caddie still a regular player himself.