This Week In Golf: Major Winner Makes $1 Million Donation, Rory And Scottie Go Head-To-Head On Primetime TV And No Tiger Woods At The PNC

This Week In Golf: Jonny Leighfield’s weekly look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

The end of the year is fast approaching, but the golfing action never seems to stop and fans are able to prepare for another big week of storylines on planet golf.

Although many of the major professional circuits are taking a brief respite until 2026, the DP World Tour has one final stop before a mini hiatus and a handful of the PGA Tour's best are going head-to-head in the latest primetime TV event.

Plus, tour cards are on the line in the women's game and a family favorite tournament takes its annual slot in the schedule.

Not only is there enough to maintain our golfing fix coming up, but there have already been a few fascinating stories to catch up on. Below, I've picked out some of the most interesting narratives from across the world of professional golf this week.

GOLF CHANNEL GAMES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Wednesday night between 7pm and 11pm ET, Team Scottie Scheffler is taking on Team Rory McIlroy in the inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games.

Two teams of four will do battle at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, competing in five different challenges designed to test each pro's skills in a variety of different ways.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is being broadcast live on Golf Channel and USA Network with familiar voices such as Johnson Wagner and Smylie Kaufman being joined by PGA Tour pro Keith Mitchell and US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump.

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP (BUT NO TIGER)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PNC Championship takes place at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando this weekend, continuing an awesome few days of golf in Florida.

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason are back to defend their title, but there will not be a repeat of last year's thrilling playoff due to Tiger Woods and Charlie not being in the field. The 15-time Major winner is continuing to recover from surgery and only recently started chipping and putting again.

Nevertheless, plenty of world-class names are gearing up to try and dethrone the German pair including Annika Sorenstam and son Will McGee, Nelly Korda and her dad Petr plus Lee Trevino and his son Daniel.

MAURITIUS OPEN

(Image credit: Nick Reinis-Keightley)

The DP World Tour has one event remaining in its schedule this year and that's the Mauritius Open at La Reserve Golf Links in Heritage Bel Ombre.

John Parry is defending his title in Mauritius and will be joined by a handful of fellow Europeans who are set to embark on their PGA Tour journeys early next year after winning one of the 10 dual cards.

But, before Parry and co. jet off to the US, they will be hoping for one final confidence-boosting win on the European circuit in this $1.2 million event.

LET Q-SCHOOL FINALE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's already been an eventful week for the Ladies European Tour's final stage of Q-School after heavy rain largely washed out Tuesday's first round in Morocco.

Unplayable course conditions at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech and Royal Golf Marrakech caused the action to be postponed until Wednesday, with the tournament officially reduced to 72 holes.

Q-School is due to end on Saturday, but the LET says it will make every effort to complete the minimum 72-hole requirement this week, even if it means extending the tournament into Sunday.

As a result of the reduction in holes, there will no longer be a cut but the top-20 players and ties after 72 holes will earn category 12 status on the LET for 2026.

BBC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday night sees the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony take place, with golf's Rory McIlroy named on the six-athlete shortlist.

A golfer hasn't won this award since Sir Nick Faldo in 1989, but hopes are high for the Northern Irishman after his remarkable year which included a win at The Masters and victory alongside Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

In addition, Team Europe have been nominated for team of the year, so it could be double delight for McIlroy if all goes well.

MINI TWIGS