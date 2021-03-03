Here we take a look at who caddies for multiple-time European Tour winner Tyrrell Hatton

Who is Tyrrell Hatton’s Caddie?

We get to know the Englishman’s bagman here.

Hatton currently has Michael, or ‘Mick’ Donaghy on the bag.

Donaghy is a veteran of the caddie circuit having done so for around three decades now. We believe he first started working with Hatton in 2019 after having worked with other players like Jamie Donaldson and Marcus Fraser.

He also famously worked alongside Jesper Parnevik at the 1994 Open Championship, an event that Parnevik was leading going down the final hole.

However he claimed he didn’t know he was and the Swede bogeyed the last to finish one back of Nick Price.

Regardless of that, Hatton and Donaghy have had some huge successes since they started working together, including victories at the 2019 Turkish Airlines Open, 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW PGA Championship, and finally 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

He has also risen to his career best world ranking of fifth.

Hatton, a player that has struggled with his mental game in the past, has acknowledged the new partnership with Donaghy has made a difference at times. Hatton said; “My favourite thing about Mick? I think we get on so well, and I think that’s so important when you spend as much time with a caddie. He’s always pretty good at kind of making me laugh, which at times I definitely need.”

Hatton has previously worked with Scotsman Mark Crane, which was a partnership that started because Hatton parted ways with his best friend Jonathan Bell.

Hatton explained in an interview that having Bell caddie for him in subsequent tournaments was putting a strain on their relationship and in order to preserve their friendship they parted ways, so that Bell could continue pursuing his pro career.

This led to Hatton appointing Chris Wood’s former caddie Mark Crane, known as ‘Punk’, and in their first tournament together Hatton finished sixth at Shinnecock Hills.

Crane began caddying with Richie Ramsey and, as well as Chris Wood, Paul Casey and David Horsey.

