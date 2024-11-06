Who Is Rasmus Hojgaard’s Caddie?
Rasmus Hojgaard claimed arguably the most impressive win of his career with Tom Ayling on his bag – here’s what we know about him
Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the game’s most promising talents. Since turning professional in 2019, the Dane has won five times on the DP World Tour, including beating Rory McIlroy in the Amgen Irish Open in September 2024, where alongside him was experienced caddie Tom Ayling.
Before linking up with Hojgaard, Ayling had caddied for one of the 2014 Ryder Cup’s biggest stars - mercurial Frenchman Victor Dubuisson. At the Gleneagles match, he helped him win 2.5 points from his three sessions, including forging an unforgettable partnership with Graeme McDowell where the pair swept aside Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker 5&4 in the Saturday foursomes.
That wasn’t the only success for Ayling and Dubuisson, who had joined forces earlier that year. Ayling also helped him to top-10 finishes at the 2014 Open and the PGA Championship. But how did he get into the role?
Ayling took up caddying while doing his golf PGA degree when he was 20. At that time, his friend, pro Benjamin Herbert, asked him to try it on the Challenge Tour. Given the success that followed alongside Dubuisson, it’s hard to deny it proved a great decision, and he wasn’t the only player Ayling worked with before finally teaming up with Hojgaard.
Ayling also caddied for DP World Tour winners Christian Cevaer and Jose-Filipe Lima, before a spell with another high-profile French player, Alexander Levy.
As for Hojgaard, he’d had Danny Willett and Matt Wallace’s former caddie Jonathan Smart on the bag before he began working with Ayling. The pair had success, too, including Hojgaard’s victory in the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship, before the rising star turned to his latest caddie.
Ayling helped guide Hojgaard to the 2023 Made in Himmerland before that dramatic victory against McIlroy at Royal County Down a year later. Not only did Hojgaard pip one of the era’s greatest players that week, but the triumph left Ayling’s boss in line for the next phase of an increasingly promising career – the probability of securing a PGA Tour card at the end of that season.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
What Happens If You Tee Off In Front Of The Markers?
Are you playing stroke play or match play as it makes a big difference on this one. We explain all...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Matt Wallace's Caddie?
Matt Wallace has had several caddies in recent years, but his latest is Jamie Lane - here's what we know about him
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Who Is Matteo Manassero's Caddie?
Spaniard Job Sugranes has been with the Italian as he enjoys a career resurgence - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Alison Lee’s Caddie?
Alison Lee’s excellent form in 2024 earned her automatic qualification to the US Solheim Cup team, but who is her caddie?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Albane Valenzuela’s Caddie?
Albane Valenzuela was named one of Suzann Pettersen’s wildcards for the Solheim Cup, but who is her caddie?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who is Sarah Schmelzel's Caddie?
Kyle Alexander is the man on the bag for American Sarah Schmelzel, but how much do we know about him?
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Is Yuka Saso’s Caddie?
The Japanese star has a vastly experienced caddie on her bag
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Atthaya Thitikul’s Caddie?
Get to know the Thai star's looper, Banpot Bunpisansaree
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is JT Poston’s Caddie?
Multiple PGA Tour winner JT Poston has a man on the bag who many a fellow pro know as 'Big Cat'
By Michael Weston Published