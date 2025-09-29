After three days of intense action, Team Europe managed to edge the USA side 15-13, with the Americans almost pulling off the unthinkable on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the singles 11.5-4.5 down, Keegan Bradley’s men won six of their matches and tied five, but it wasn’t enough for victory, as Europe won the Ryder Cup for a fifth time on away soil.

Tommy Fleetwood was the highest points scorer of the week, claiming four wins and one defeat as he played all five sessions.

The only players who went undefeated at the 2025 Ryder Cup were Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry.

Hatton claimed three victories in the foursomes and four-balls, with a tie against Collin Morikawa on Sunday giving him 3.5 points in four matches.

Lowry, meanwhile, secured the pivotal moment on the 18th green, rolling in a birdie putt to claim the 14th point of the Ryder Cup, meaning Europe retained. He had a record of one win and two ties for the week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the Americans, Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele were the main men, registering three points from four matches, including wins on Sunday.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had a Ryder Cup to forget, though, as he claimed four losses and one win for the American Team, winning 1-up against Rory McIlroy in the Sunday singles, who was 3-1-1 for the week in New York.

Interestingly, half of Team USA's points came from their rookies, as Young, Ben Griffin, JJ Spaun and Russell Henley notched up 6.5 points of the 13 point total.

How Many Points Every Player Scored At The 2025 Ryder Cup

*win-loss-tie

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Europe Player Foursomes Four Ball Singles Total Tommy Fleetwood 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 4 Rory McIlroy 2-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 3.5 Tyrrell Hatton 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-1 3.5 Jon Rahm 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 3 Matt Fitzpatrick 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-1 2.5 Ludvig Aberg 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 2 Justin Rose 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 2 Shane Lowry 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-1 2 Viktor Hovland 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-1 1.5 Robert MacIntyre 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-1 1.5 Sepp Straka 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1 Rasmus Hojgaard 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0