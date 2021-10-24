Ryder Cup Dates: September 24-26 2021

The Ryder Cup 2020 is the 43rd to take place. Twelve man teams from Europe and USA will meet at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA to battle it out over three days of dramatic matchplay golf.

The Course – Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits, located just outside Sheboygan in Wisconsin, is the venue for the match. The course measures 7,790 yards with a par of 72. It is a spectacular layout, host of the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015, designed by Pete Dye.

The Format

Friday 24th September Morning Foursomes: 4 points to be won Afternoon Fourballs: 4 points to be won Saturday 25th September Morning Foursomes: 4 points to be won Afternoon Fourballs: 4 points to be won Sunday 26th September Singles: 12 points to be won First team to get 14 1/2 points wins the Ryder Cup - if scores are level at 14 points a side then Europe will win as they won the 2018 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2020 results:

All times BST (CST)

Friday morning pairings (foursomes)

1.05pm (7.05am): Thomas/Spieth vs Rahm/Garcia (3&1) 1.21pm (7.21am): Johnson/Morikawa (3&2) vs Casey/Hovland1.37pm (7.37am): Koepka/Berger (2&1) vs Westwood/Fitzpatrick1.53pm (7.53am): Cantlay/Schauffele (5&3) vs McIlroy/Poulter

Friday afternoon pairings (fourballs)

6.10pm (12.10pm): Johnson/Schauffele (2&1) vs Wiesberger/Casey 6.26pm (12.26pm): DeChambeau/Scheffler vs Rahm/Hatton (A/S)6.42pm (12.42pm): Finau/English (4&3) vs McIlroy/Lowry6.58pm (12.58pm): Thomas/Cantlay vs Fleetwood/Hovland (A/S)

Saturday morning pairings (foursomes)

1.05pm (7.05am): Koepka/Berger vs Rahm/Garcia (3&1)1.21pm (7.21am): Johnson/Morikawa (2&1) vs Casey/Hatton 1.37pm (7.37am): Spieth/Thomas (2up) vs Hovland/Wiesberger1.53pm (7.53am): Cantlay/Schauffele (2&1) vs Westwood/Fitzpatrick

Saturday afternoon pairings (fourballs)

6.10pm (12.10pm): Rahm/Garcia (2&1) vs Koepka/Spieth6.26pm (12.26pm): Lowry/Hatton (1up) vs Finau/English6.42pm (12.42pm): Fleetwood/Hovland vs Scheffler/DeChambeau (3&1)6.58pm (12.58pm): Poulter/McIlroy vs Johnson/Morikawa (4&3)

Ryder Cup Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am): McIlroy vs Schauffele Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am): Lowry vs Cantlay Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am): Rahm vs Scheffler Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am): Garcia vs DeChambeau Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am): Hovland vs Morikawa Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am): Casey vs Johnson Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm): Wiesberger vs Koepka Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm): Poulter vs Finau Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm): Hatton vs Thomas Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm): Westwood vs English Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm): Fleetwood vs Spieth Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm): Fitzpatrick vs Berger

The Ryder Cup Teams

Each team consists of 12 players.

Team Europe

Europe had nine automatic qualifiers and three wildcard picks, which were Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry.

Europe has three rookies in the form of Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger and Shane Lowry.

Team USA

The USA had six players who qualified automatically and then six wildcard: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Beger.

Team USA has six rookies: Morikawa, Cantlay, Finau, Schauffele, Scheffler, English and Berger.

The Ryder Cup Captains

Captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker lock horns in what could be one of the best Ryder Cup matches of the modern era.

Europe – Padraig Harrington from Ireland captains his first team. His vice captains are Robert Karlsson, Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald, Martin Kaymer and Henrik Stenson. USA – Steve Stricker, who is from Wisconsin, captains his first Ryder Cup with Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson.