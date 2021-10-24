Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup Dates: September 24-26 2021
The Ryder Cup 2020 is the 43rd to take place. Twelve man teams from Europe and USA will meet at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA to battle it out over three days of dramatic matchplay golf.
The Course – Whistling Straits
Whistling Straits, located just outside Sheboygan in Wisconsin, is the venue for the match. The course measures 7,790 yards with a par of 72. It is a spectacular layout, host of the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015, designed by Pete Dye.
The Format
Friday 24th September Morning Foursomes: 4 points to be won Afternoon Fourballs: 4 points to be won Saturday 25th September Morning Foursomes: 4 points to be won Afternoon Fourballs: 4 points to be won Sunday 26th September Singles: 12 points to be won First team to get 14 1/2 points wins the Ryder Cup - if scores are level at 14 points a side then Europe will win as they won the 2018 Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup 2020 results:
All times BST (CST)
Friday morning pairings (foursomes)
1.05pm (7.05am): Thomas/Spieth vs Rahm/Garcia (3&1) 1.21pm (7.21am): Johnson/Morikawa (3&2) vs Casey/Hovland1.37pm (7.37am): Koepka/Berger (2&1) vs Westwood/Fitzpatrick1.53pm (7.53am): Cantlay/Schauffele (5&3) vs McIlroy/Poulter
Friday afternoon pairings (fourballs)
6.10pm (12.10pm): Johnson/Schauffele (2&1) vs Wiesberger/Casey 6.26pm (12.26pm): DeChambeau/Scheffler vs Rahm/Hatton (A/S)6.42pm (12.42pm): Finau/English (4&3) vs McIlroy/Lowry6.58pm (12.58pm): Thomas/Cantlay vs Fleetwood/Hovland (A/S)
Saturday morning pairings (foursomes)
1.05pm (7.05am): Koepka/Berger vs Rahm/Garcia (3&1)1.21pm (7.21am): Johnson/Morikawa (2&1) vs Casey/Hatton 1.37pm (7.37am): Spieth/Thomas (2up) vs Hovland/Wiesberger1.53pm (7.53am): Cantlay/Schauffele (2&1) vs Westwood/Fitzpatrick
Saturday afternoon pairings (fourballs)
6.10pm (12.10pm): Rahm/Garcia (2&1) vs Koepka/Spieth6.26pm (12.26pm): Lowry/Hatton (1up) vs Finau/English6.42pm (12.42pm): Fleetwood/Hovland vs Scheffler/DeChambeau (3&1)6.58pm (12.58pm): Poulter/McIlroy vs Johnson/Morikawa (4&3)
Ryder Cup Sunday singles
Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am): McIlroy vs Schauffele Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am): Lowry vs Cantlay Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am): Rahm vs Scheffler Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am): Garcia vs DeChambeau Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am): Hovland vs Morikawa Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am): Casey vs Johnson Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm): Wiesberger vs Koepka Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm): Poulter vs Finau Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm): Hatton vs Thomas Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm): Westwood vs English Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm): Fleetwood vs Spieth Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm): Fitzpatrick vs Berger
The Ryder Cup Teams
Each team consists of 12 players.
Team Europe
Europe had nine automatic qualifiers and three wildcard picks, which were Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry.
Europe has three rookies in the form of Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger and Shane Lowry.
Team USA
The USA had six players who qualified automatically and then six wildcard: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Beger.
Team USA has six rookies: Morikawa, Cantlay, Finau, Schauffele, Scheffler, English and Berger.
The Ryder Cup Captains
Europe – Padraig Harrington from Ireland captains his first team. His vice captains are Robert Karlsson, Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald, Martin Kaymer and Henrik Stenson. USA – Steve Stricker, who is from Wisconsin, captains his first Ryder Cup with Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson. RYDER CUP QUICK LINKS
Latest
Should The Ryder Cup Captain Get 12 Picks?
Should the Ryder Cup captain get 12 picks? We put it to the forum...
Jordan Spieth: "This Is Unfinished Business"
If we play like we did this week, the score will look the same over there in a couple years, and that's what we're here for."
By Andy Wright •
A Harrowing Glimpse Into The Future Or A Bump In The Road For Team Europe?
Could the USA's dominant Ryder Cup win usher in a new era of dominance?
By Andy Wright •
What Was Ryder Cup Week Like On The Grounds At Whistling Straits?
Garrett Johnston recaps a memorable week in Wisconsin where a record-breaking Team USA dispatched Europe
By Garrett Johnston •
Social Media Reacts To Drunk Dustin Johnson
Social Media Reacts To Drunk Dustin Johnson
By Matt Cradock •
Ryder Cup Player Ratings - Whistling Straits 2021
The player ratings are in for Team USA and Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup...
By Mark Townsend •
Shane Lowry: "Ryder Cup By Far The Best Week Of My Golfing Career"
Although Europe lost the Ryder Cup in record-breaking fashion, Shane Lowry had the time of his life
By Andy Wright •
Watch: Koepka And DeChambeau Hug It Out At Ryder Cup Celebrations
Watch: Koepka And DeChambeau Hug It Out At Ryder Cup Celebrations
By Matt Cradock •
Westwood On Likely Final Ryder Cup Match - "I Got To Share It With My Son"
Westy is expected to be Europe's next captain after what is likely to be his final Ryder Cup appearance as a player
By Elliott Heath •
Tiger Woods Reacts To America's Dominant Ryder Cup Win
The 15-time major winner tweeted his congratulations to Team USA
By Andy Wright •