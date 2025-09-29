Who Was The 2025 Ryder Cup MVP? Grading All 24 Players

The 2025 Ryder Cup will go down as one of the greatest team performances in recent memory, with Luke Donald's Europeans winning away for just the fifth time and first since 2012.

The score ended 15-13 to Europe after a valiant fightback from Keegan Bradley's team on Sunday.

As is tradition, we look at how each and every player performed and grade their 2025 Ryder Cup.

Who was MVP? Who got the lowest grade? Take a look and be sure to share your thoughts in the comment box below for your view...

European Ryder Cup Player Grades

Tommy Fleetwood: A+

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points: 4

Tommy Fleetwood is the undisputed MVP of the 2025 Ryder Cup after going 4-1-0 at Bethpage Black.

The Englishman looked like the best golfer on the planet over the first two days, winning both foursomes matches with Rory McIlroy and both four-ball games with Justin Rose.

Perhaps he ran out of steam on Sunday, where he was beaten 1dn on the 18th hole by Justin Thomas, who holed a clutch birdie putt on him. At the end of the week, he sits top of Data Golf's stroked gained statistics for all 24 players.

Fleetwood became the first player in history to go 4-0 over the first two days at two separate Ryder Cups. He is well on his way to becoming a Team Europe legend.

Rory McIlroy: A

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points: 3.5

Speaking of European Ryder Cup legends, six-time winner Rory McIlroy is now right up there - taking his total points haul to 21.5, which puts him in 7th-place all-time for Europe.

McIlroy admitted both he and Scottie Scheffler were fatigued on Sunday but his 3.5 points from 4 matches over the first two days while suffering constant abuse from small portions of the home crowd was truly incredible.

He said Europe would win at Bethpage back in Rome two years ago and he delivered. What a year the Masters champion has had.

Shane Lowry: A

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 2

Lowry was superb alongside Rory McIlroy on Saturday afternoon to secure a brilliant four-ball win over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young in the most hostile of atmopsheres.

He then birdied the 18th to halve his singles match vs Russell Henley and secure Europe's crucial 14th point.

Lowry also went unbeaten - one of only two players this Ryder Cup. A stellar showing from the Irishman, who will be very much looking forward to playing on home soil in 2027.

Tyrrell Hatton: A

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 4

4 Points: 3.5

Tyrrell Hatton was the only other man to go unbeaten at Bethpage, with the Englishman winning three matches over the first two days, including his Friday four-ball game with Matt Fitzpatrick on late notice when Viktor Hovland withdrew injured.

Hatton then halved his singles match with Collin Morikawa to get Europe to 14.5 points. Very well played.

Justin Rose: A-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 2

The 45-year-old delivered at the 2025 Ryder Cup in winning both of his four-ball matches alongside Tommy Fleetwood, particularly starring on day two where he simply could not miss with the putter.

He was so impressive that Luke Donald put him out first in the singles, and he very nearly got a half-point had it not been for Cameron Young's brilliance.

Rose admitted that his putter let him down on Sunday but two points from three matches was an excellent return.

Matt Fitzpatrick: A-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 4

4 Points: 2.5

Fitzpatrick was one of Europe's best players in New York, as the Englishman won two matches, halved one and lost one.

His turnaround in form this summer has been very impressive and he delivered at Bethpage.

He was 5up on Bryson DeChambeau after seven holes on Sunday and only ended up getting a tie, which gave the US hope and ever-so-slightly tarnished his record.

Jon Rahm: A-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points: 3

Jon Rahm was phenomenal for the first day-and-a-half to win both of his foursomes matches alongside Tyrrell Hatton and his four-ball game with Sepp Straka.

He will be disappointed with how his week ended, personally, after losing his final two matches.

Still, a three-point return marks another strong Ryder Cup for the Spaniard.

Ludvig Aberg: B+

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 4

4 Points: 2

Aberg won his opening foursomes match with Matt Fitzpatrick before being well beaten 6&5 alongside Rasmus Hojgaard in the four-ball on Friday afternoon.

He lost again on Saturday morning but saved his best for last to dispatch Patrick Cantlay and win Europe's one-and-only full point on Sunday.

Had it not been for Aberg in the Singles, Europe may have been in real trouble.

Robert MacIntyre: B

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 1.5

MacIntyre went 1-1 with Viktor Hovland in the foursomes before halving with Sam Burns in the singles after Burns three-putted the 18th green.

It probably wasn't as strong a Ryder Cup as he hoped for but a 50% points return on away soil is nothing to be scoffed at.

MacIntyre continues to grow in stature and will surely be a stalwart of many European teams to come.

Viktor Hovland: B

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 2*

2* Points: 1.5

Hovland and MacIntyre beat Henley and Scheffler on Saturday morning to win a big European point before the Norwegian had to withdraw from the afternoon four-balls with a neck injury.

He was gutted to then pull out of the singles on Sunday, which awarded both he and Harris English half a point each.

The plan was for Hovland to play four matches and we will never know how it could have turned out. Either way, a 1-1 record over the first two days is solid.

*withdrew from Sunday singles, earned 0.5 points after match deemed a tie

Sepp Straka: B-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 1

Straka fought hard this week but only came back with one point from three games, coming in his four-ball match-up alongside Jon Rahm on the first day.

He finished his week loss-loss, which is his second successive Ryder Cup where he has delivered one point from three.

His preparation was not ideal after taking time off due to family matters and the way he played was admirable considering what he has going on right now.

Ultimately his return has to be considered a slight disappointment considering he is a two-time PGA Tour winner this season and among the best players in the game.

Rasmus Hojgaard: D

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 2

2 Points: 0

Rasmus Hojgaard was well beaten in his Ryder Cup debut alongside Ludvig Aberg on Friday and was then sat out of the entire second day.

The Dane lost to Ben Griffin 1dn on Sunday after shooting two-over-par.

He will likely be very disappointed with how his debut went.

USA Ryder Cup Player Grades

Cameron Young: A+

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 4

4 Points: 3

Cameron Young was sat out of the opening session but Keegan Bradley simply had to keep playing him after he saw how Young was playing in front of his home fans.

The New Yorker was USA's star player this week, highlighted by a stunning birdie on the 18th hole to take down Justin Rose in Sunday's lead-out match.

He gave his team hope and the incredible comeback that was almost completed was only possible thanks to his first point.

Young will have gained so much confidence and self-belief from Bethpage, especially after recently winning his maiden PGA Tour title. He will be one to watch in 2026.

Xander Schauffele: A

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 4

4 Points: 3

Considering the year Xander Schauffele has had, which started with a rib injury and continued with him struggling for form throughout the summer, his Ryder Cup return of three points from four matches is very impressive.

Schauffele beat Jon Rahm comfortably on Sunday after two wins in his opening three matches.

An excellent display from the two-time Major champ.

JJ Spaun: A-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 2

One of the mistakes from Keegan Bradley this week was surely not playing the US Open champion more.

Spaun only played in the four-ball sessions, going 1-1, before a 2&1 win over Sepp Straka on Sunday.

The Californian has shown this year that he is a man for the big occasions and his Ryder Cup debut was a brilliant one.

Justin Thomas: B+

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 4

4 Points: 2

Thomas had delivered a disappointing one point from his opening three matches but came alive on Sunday to beat Ryder Cup MVP Tommy Fleetwood in the singles.

Thomas' birdie putt on 18 was phenomenal and gave his team genuine hope that the unthinkable could be achieved.

Thomas is a real Ryder Cup stalwart and two points from four matches goes down as a solid effort this year.

Bryson DeChambeau: B-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points: 1.5

DeChambeau lost his opening two matches on Friday before delivering 1.5 points from his next three.

He and Cam Young led out USA in the Saturday foursomes for a dominating 4&2 win before he came back from 5dn to tie with Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday. It was a truly remarkable turnaround and gave the US real hope that the miraculous comeback could actually be possible.

It was not the points tally that DeChambeau was looking for but he showed real heart on the final day to make his teammates and nation proud.

Still, 1.5 points from five matches goes down as a disappointment.

Ben Griffin: B-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 2

2 Points: 1

There was real hope that Ben Griffin could have put in one of those vintage standout US rookie performances, but in the end his Ryder Cup will go down as a slight disappointment.

The two-time PGA Tour winner was well beaten in his debut alongside Bryson DeChambeau on Friday afternoon and was then sat out all day for sessions three and four.

Bradley probably should have given Griffin more matches considering how well he has played this year.

He will have been overjoyed to win his first point in the singles, where his level-par round was enough to beat Rasmus Hojgaard.

Patrick Cantlay: B-

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points: 1.5

Cantlay earned all of his 1.5 points on day one, where he and Schauffele sealed an important foursomes win before getting a tie alongside Sam Burns in the afternoon four-ball.

He lost both of his matches on Saturday and then was the only American player to lose on Sunday, where he shot level-par to lose 2&1 to Ludvig Aberg.

Perhaps fatigue was at play, as the US stalwart appeared to simply run out of steam.

Russell Henley: C

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 0.5

Many will remember Russell Henley's putt on the final hole on Sunday, where he left it short to win the match and deny Europe the crucial 14th point.

Henley entered the week as World No.3 and simply did not deliver the promise he had with just half a point from three games.

He is clearly one of the best players on the planet right now so Bradley would have had higher hopes for him. He did play very well on Sunday and fought hard, it has to be said, but the third-best player in the world was expected to score more points at Bethpage.

Scottie Scheffler: C

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 5

5 Points: 1

The 2025 Ryder Cup was certainly one to forget for Scottie Scheffler.

Many fans would have been expecting him to win 4, 4.5 or even 5 points for USA so seeing the World No.1 lose all four of his matches over the first two days was simply shocking.

Had Scheffler won 2.5-3 points from his five matches, the USA would have won the 2025 Ryder Cup.

He fought back well on Sunday to take down Rory McIlroy in the singles, where both men were clearly tired after two intense days, but that was not enough to call his week a success.

Sam Burns: C

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 1

Burns gifted MacIntyre a half-point on Sunday with a surprising three-putt on the 18th hole, which came after he had gone 0-1-1 from his two four-ball matches.

The talented American did not play his best this week, sitting bottom of the list for USA in terms of Strokes Gained, but one full point from his three games isn't a complete disaster.

Harris English: D

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3*

3* Points: 0.5

One of Keegan Bradley's real criticisms this week was his desire to pair Harris English with Collin Morikawa in both of the foursomes sessions.

The duo which was 132nd out of 132 in Data Golf's US Optimal Pairings list, looked a head-scratcher from the start and were well beaten both days.

English was then not able to play on Sunday due to the controversial envelope rule after his opponent Viktor Hovland withdrew injured.

He might have beaten Hovland on Sunday, we'll never know. A total of 0.5 points from a man who was 2nd in two Majors this year is not good enough, though.

*could not play Sunday singles due to Hovland WD, earned 0.5 points after match deemed a tie

Collin Morikawa: D

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matches played: 3

3 Points: 0.5

I won't go over the Morikawa/English pairing again, but Morikawa seemed a shadow of himself.

This was not the same man who won two Majors and delivered 3.5 points from four matches at Whistling Straits in 2021.

A very disappointing Ryder Cup for him, although he deserves credit for earning a half-point against Tyrrell Hatton in the singles - which turned out to be the half-point Europe needed to get over the line.

Ryder Cup 2025 grades:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Europe Player Grade Tommy Fleetwood A+ Rory McIlroy A Shane Lowry A Tyrrell Hatton A Justin Rose A- Matt Fitzpatrick A- Jon Rahm A- Ludvig Aberg B+ Robert MacIntyre B Viktor Hovland B Sepp Straka B- Rasmus Hojgaard D