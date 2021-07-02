Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Caddie?

Who is the caddie of multiple PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau? We take a look in this piece.

Bryson DeChambeau has had a fast and successful start to his career and one possible explanation for this is his bagman. Who is he? We take a look below.

Well interestingly in July 2021 this changed. Bryson did have Tim Tucker on the bag and he had been part of the American’s team for all eight of his PGA Tour victories.

But in the run up to the Rocket Mortgage Classic reports circled that they had split and this was confirmed by Bryson’s team.

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed the news to Golf Channel saying: “They had a good run, and they mutually agreed yesterday afternoon to go their separate ways.

“Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired. In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.

“It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”

As such Bryson brought Ben Schomin, Cobra Golf’s tour operations manager, onto the bag for the Rocket Mortgage Classic but he recently revealed Brian Zeigler will be the permanent replacement.

Zeigler comes into the role after a stint as an instructor at Dallas National Golf Club, which is Bryson’s home club.

This news was unexpected given the success of DeChambeau and Tucker.

Tucker started caddying for DeChambeau at the 2016 Memorial tournament and continued to do so until the middle of 2017.

The American then switched caddies to veteran Micah Fugitt before reuniting with Tucker in early 2018.

DeChambeau has known Tucker since he was 15 years old but more importantly is able to read the vector green-reading system that DeChambeau uses.

Speaking about the split Tucker said in a Golf.com piece;

“We were really tired. The season; the tour schedule was grinding on us, grinding on me. I knew I was working on this business on the side; we’ve had a very intense relationship where he works a lot of hours. It was a little bit of me not being 100 percent healthy and happy…we made the best decision for the both of us.”

In that same piece Bryson said;

“Everybody always thinks there was some kind of falling out, but there really wasn’t. This was in the works for a while. Tim is a really, really great friend of mine. He’s somebody that I’ve cared about, and still care about, and will care about for the rest of my life.”

Tucker has previous experience as both a player and caddie, playing in the 2007 US Mid Amateur at his home course of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort where he used to caddie.

The American also appeared at the Pacific Northwest Men’s Amateur Championship reaching the last 16.

Speaking on DeChambeau’s work ethic after the 2018 Memorial tournament Tucker said: “Other players just go to the range, he goes to the range religiously.”

This was proven, as DeChambeau was the only one on the Muirfield Village driving range on Saturday evening and he would go onto win the tournament on the Sunday.

Tucker had become a permanent fixture of Bryson’s team and they had great success together, chiefly at the 2020 US Open where the pair won by six shots. But the ending of the partnership will see Zeigler come onto the bag and it will be interesting to see if the results are as good.

