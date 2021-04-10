Get to know the man who is currently carrying the bag for Scotland's Robert MacIntyre

Who is Robert MacIntyre’s caddie?

Robert MacIntyre has quickly established himself as one of the stars of the European Tour and recently claimed his first professional win at the 2020 Aphrodite Cyprus Hills Showdown.

Thanks to his steady rise up the professional ranks since turning pro in 2017, the popular Scotsman made his first appearance at the Masters in 2021, going on to make the cut by three shots.

But who has he got on the bag? Let’s take a look.

Having worked with Irishman Greg Milne since turning pro, the Scotsman opted to change caddies following the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot, describing it as “one of the hardest decisions” of his life.

MacIntyre and Milne enjoyed a successful stint together, with the Scot’s tied-sixth finish at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush no doubt one of the highlights.

It was at that tournament that MacIntyre had an infamous bust-up with American Kyle Stanley.

On the 17th hole, the American failed to warn the crowd of his sprayed tee shot, with the ball inexplicably striking Milne’s mother, Stephanie.

That prompted the left-hander from Oban to confront his playing partner, but only when he felt it was appropriate to do so, given what was on the line at golf’s oldest championship.

Of the incident, he said: “I felt like I did everything right. I said something to Kyle only when the time was right. I felt like I did what I did the way I was brought up to do things. I spoke to him personally.

“He was right on the cutline. And I was aware of that. So I didn’t say anything on the course. I left it until we got into the scorer’s hut. I asked him nicely. But he didn’t like it.”

Although they remain “great mates”, MacIntyre felt the time was right to make a change and now has fellow Scot Mike Thomson on the bag.

And it’s so far so good as the 24-year-old registered his first win as a professional in just their fourth outing together.

Discussing the decision, Macintyre said: “I just felt like the time was right. Me and Greg had a good two, two and a half years and came from the Challenge Tour together.

“We’re great mates. It was just the time was right to change. Not just for me but for Greg. The two of us were, I don’t know, almost getting stagnant in what we were doing.

“I’m at a level or a stage in my career that I can go two ways; you can either go back into the pack or you can take off and get into the top 50 in the world, top 30s. That’s obviously where I want to be.

“I want to be up there competing in majors. So that’s one of the reasons I’ve got Mikey on the bag.”

Thomson is an experienced looper, having been on the bag of former world No 1 and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka when the American was plying his trade on the Challenge Tour in 2013.

Prior to his hook-up with MacIntyre, Thomson was working as a delivery driver for his local bakery, so jumped at the chance to swap 3am starts for a life on tour.