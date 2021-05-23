Take a look at who his current bagman is.

Who Is Russell Henley’s Caddie?

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, below we take a look at who currently carries the bag for American professional golfer Russell Henley.

Russell Henley currently has Todd Gjesvold on the bag and he has been in the role for several years now.

We are unsure when exactly they started working together but we believe it was around the tail-end of 2016, going into 2017 that Gjesvold came onto the bag.

There is not that much information on Gjesvold out there but we do know he attended the Oregon State University between 1986 and 1988.

According to his LinkedIn page he also says he is a caddie at the Pebble Beach Company so that would suggest he knows the famous California golf course very well.

We believe Gjesvold is a native of Omak, a city located in the foothills of the Okanogan Highlands in north-central Washington.

Of the three victories Henley has had on the PGA Tour, Gjesvold has been on the bag for one of them, at the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

As far as previous caddies go, a few years ago Henley also used Adam Hayes who is currently the caddie for Jon Rahm.

Hayes studied at Brevard Community College and the University of Central Florida, and is considered to be one of the most respected caddies on the PGA Tour.

He began his caddying career in 2000 on the LPGA Tour and four years later he made the transition to the PGA Tour.

Along with Rahm and Henley, Hayes has also carried the bag for Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner, Vaughan Taylor and Ben Crane.

We are unsure when exactly Hayes and Henley stopped working together.