Who Is Sepp Straka's Caddie?
We take a look at who currently carries the bag for Austrian Sepp Straka.
Austrian Sepp Straka's caddie situation changed a fair bit in 2023, especially around the John Deere Classic and Open Championship time of year. This is because he got a new temporary caddie on the bag in the form of Duane Bock. Now if you've seen that name before, it is because Bock worked alongside Kevin Kisner for a long time, winning PGA Tour events and playing in Presidents Cups.
However Kisner's form has dropped off significantly of late and as such he decided to take a break from golf. Therefore Bock was looking for a bag to carry and went to Straka, and we believe the pair decided to play the John Deere Classic and the Open Championship together. Well that went pretty well didn't it as Straka won the John Deere, and then came T2 at The Open.
“Yeah, I’ve known Duey for a while now since he caddied for a friend of mine, Kis,” Straka said on Golf.com. “And Kis is taking a little break so I figured I’d borrow him for a little bit. It’s worked out great. I love Duey. He’s a great caddie, and I’m really happy to have him on the bag.”
Further in that piece, Straka said Bock's dedication to the immediate task was a key thing he appreciates about him.
“I think he does a great job of just sticking with one shot at a time. He’s a very professional guy and still likes to have a lot of fun out there, but whether I’m 2-over or playing great, he’s unchanged,” he said. “He’s great at just kind of not showing any sort of emotion one way or another. He’s on [to the] next shot, no matter what."
So how long is the partnership going to last? Well it can't start any better but Straka doesn't seem to know, saying; “It’s not for sure, yeah. To be determined — but for the foreseeable future.”
Straka used to have a man called John Davenport on the bag but given the new relationship with Bock, we are unsure if the Straka-Davenport partnership will restart. It is pretty tricky to find any information on Davenport but he looked to be on the bag for a while, and Straka also worked with a man called Jon Turcott briefly as well. Straka has also had his brother Sam on the bag at some events too.
