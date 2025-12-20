Casey Jarvis Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Casey Jarvis left a glittering amateur career behind in 2022, and since turning professional, his career has continued to go strength to strength. Here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour pro.
Casey Jarvis Facts
1. Casey Jarvis was born on July 28th 2003 in Boksburg, South Africa.
2. He had a successful amateur career, including victory at the 2019 Junior Golf World Cup as part of the South Africa team.
3. He is the only amateur in history to win South Africa’s ‘Triple Crown’ - the South African Amateur, the South African Amateur Stroke Play and The African Amateur.
4. He also won on the Big Easy Tour as an amateur, claiming the title at the 2022 Altron Big Easy Tour 6.
5. Soon after, he turned professional, initially joining the Sunshine Tour, where he won its Rookie of the Year award in 2023.
6. At the age of 19, he carded a 59 at the Sunshine Tour’s Stella Artois Players Championship.
7. He picked up his maiden Challenge Tour (now HotelPlanner Tour) win at the 2023 Euram Bank Open.
8. Jarvis made his Major debut at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2, where he missed the cut.
9. That year, he finished second behind Marco Penge in the Challenge Tour’s Race to Mallorca rankings to earn his DP World Tour card.
10. He placed 96th in the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings to keep his DP World Tour card.
Born
July 28th 2003, Boksburg, South Africa
Turned professional
2023
Former Tour
HotelPlanner Tour
Current Tours
Sunshine Tour, DP World Tour
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Big Easy Tour
2022 Altron Big Easy Tour 6 (as an amateur)
-15 (four shots)
Challenge Tour
2023 Euram Bank Open
-18 (one shot)
Sunshine Tour
2025 Hyundai Open
-23 (one shot)
Sunshine Tour
2025 Vodacom Origins of Golf Final
-24 (playoff)
