Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Confirm Teams For Golf Channel Games

Back in September, it was announced that a new challenge match would take place in December, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy captaining the two teams.

Dubbed the Optum Golf Channel Games, we now know, three months on, who will be on the teams of the four-and-five-time Major winners, as both men have opted for some big name players.

Scheffler and McIlroy were paired together during The Showdown in 2024, defeating Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of Scheffler, he has gone with Sam Burns, Luke Clanton and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley with his quartet, while McIlroy's side will consist of Shane Lowry, Haotong Li and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Scheduled to take place on December 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, the Optum Golf Channel Games will include five different challenges and air live in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network.

Within these challenges are a timed drive competition, timed short-game competition, 14-club challenge, timed shootout and captains’ challenge featuring both McIlroy and Scheffler.

Scheffler and Burns during the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler and Burns were a part of Team USA's Ryder Cup side in 2023 and 2025, while Clanton is one of the upcoming stars on the PGA Tour, having enjoyed a stellar amateur career.

Bradley captained the US side at Bethpage Black in 2025, with his team losing 15-13 despite an incredible fight back during the Sunday Singles, having gone into the final day 11.5-4.5 down.

McIlroy's team, meanwhile, consists of his good friend Lowry, who McIlroy claimed 1.5 points out of a possible two with at the Ryder Cup, specifically the four-ball portions of the tournament.

McIlroy and Lowry during the Saturday afternoon four-balls in New York (Image credit: Getty Images)

They are joined by Li, who was paired alongside Scheffler during the final round of The Open Championship, a championship the latter went on to win by four strokes.

Following his round that Sunday, Li spoke about the experience of being paired with Scheffler, as the Chinese star stated: "It was actually super calm, and he’s such a lovely guy to play with.

"We did joke about with each other a little bit and just so nice to play with him. I just said, is there any time I can practice with you when I go to the PGA Tour, and he said 'yes,' I said 'when I text you, you better reply to me.'"

The final player in the foursomes needs no introduction, as back-to-back winning Ryder Cup captain Donald will be a part of the team, with the Englishman looking to get another one-up on the American quartet.

Optum Golf Channel Games Format