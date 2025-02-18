Who Is Ben Griffin’s Caddie?
The American has had one caddie alongside him throughout his PGA Tour career, Alex Ritthamel – get to know him here
Ben Griffin’s professional career hasn't always gone to plan since he left the amateur game behind in 2018.
After having limited success in his early years, he stepped away from the game completely for a time in 2021 to work as a loan officer for a mortgage group in his native North Carolina. However, he earned his Korn Ferry Tour card in 2022.
By the time he finished eighth on the circuit’s Points List to claim a PGA Tour card for the 2023 season, his caddie was Alex Ritthamel.
He certainly chose a bagman with the necessary experience to navigate his first steps onto the bigger stage. After all, he had regularly been seen caddying on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour since 2010, working for the likes of Matt Jones, Tommy Gainey, Andrew Landry and CT Pan.
As well as vast experience, if Griffin was ever looking for a caddie dedicated to the job, he would later discover he didn't need to look any further.
Before the 2024 Genesis Invitational, Griffin, who was in the field for the tournament at Riviera Country Club, had a problem - his clubs hadn’t arrived following his appearance at the WM Phoenix Open the previous week.
Undeterred, Ritthamel and a couple of his friends drove all the way back to Phoenix to pick up the clubs from the airport and then drive back in time for Griffin’s Tuesday practice - a 12-hour round trip.
While Ritthamel’s commitment to the cause is admirable, there’s no doubt he has played a big role in Griffin establishing himself on the PGA Tour too. While he awaited his first win as the year turned to 2025, he could surely be satisfied with more cuts made than missed, five top-10 finishes and a couple of runner ups - and all with Ritthamel’s help.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
