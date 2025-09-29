Which Ryder Cup Stars Are Playing In The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The high-level golf continues this week and, following a dramatic and tense Ryder Cup, a number of its players will make their way to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Featuring several celebrities and taking place over three of Scotland's best courses - Kingsbarns, St Andrews' Old Course and Carnoustie - the tournament also features some bumper names, as some of Team Europe's winning Ryder Cup side are set to make the journey over from Bethpage Black.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claiming a 15-13 win over the Americans, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre are the four members set to take part in the four day event.

It's not just a one-off appearance either, as the four players have regularly featured in the tournament, with Hatton the defending champion.

A three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he also comes into Scotland in fine form, after being undefeated in the Ryder Cup.

Producing three wins and a tie at the team event, the Englishman was one of Europe's key figures and, this week, will look to earn a fourth title in the tournament, following his victories in 2016, 2017 and 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former champion is Fitzpatrick, who won by three strokes in 2023, when the event was shortened due to poor weather.

That week, he actually played alongside his mother in the pro-am portion, winning not just the individual event, but also the team title, firing a 35-under total to win by five.

Fleetwood and MacIntyre are the final two players featuring, as the latter returns to his home country of Scotland.

Englishman, Fleetwood, possesses a good record in the tournament, finishing runner-up in 2018. MacIntyre, meanwhile, has three top 25 finishes in the event, the best of which is a T20 in 2022.

MacIntyre and Fleetwood during the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from Scotland and the DP World Tour to another Ryder Cup player set to tee it up the week after the team event, this time on the PGA Tour and the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Rasmus Hojgaard may not have won a match at this year's Ryder Cup, but is set to be present at the FedEx Cup Fall tournament, with his twin brother Nicolai also listed in the field.

None of Team USA's 12 man side will be playing in the FedEx Cup Fall tournament at The Country Club of Jackson, or the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.