Which Ryder Cup Stars Are Playing In The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
Following on from the Ryder Cup, a number of Team Europe's players will fly back over the pond and to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The high-level golf continues this week and, following a dramatic and tense Ryder Cup, a number of its players will make their way to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Featuring several celebrities and taking place over three of Scotland's best courses - Kingsbarns, St Andrews' Old Course and Carnoustie - the tournament also features some bumper names, as some of Team Europe's winning Ryder Cup side are set to make the journey over from Bethpage Black.
Claiming a 15-13 win over the Americans, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre are the four members set to take part in the four day event.
It's not just a one-off appearance either, as the four players have regularly featured in the tournament, with Hatton the defending champion.
A three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he also comes into Scotland in fine form, after being undefeated in the Ryder Cup.
Producing three wins and a tie at the team event, the Englishman was one of Europe's key figures and, this week, will look to earn a fourth title in the tournament, following his victories in 2016, 2017 and 2024.
Another former champion is Fitzpatrick, who won by three strokes in 2023, when the event was shortened due to poor weather.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That week, he actually played alongside his mother in the pro-am portion, winning not just the individual event, but also the team title, firing a 35-under total to win by five.
Fleetwood and MacIntyre are the final two players featuring, as the latter returns to his home country of Scotland.
Englishman, Fleetwood, possesses a good record in the tournament, finishing runner-up in 2018. MacIntyre, meanwhile, has three top 25 finishes in the event, the best of which is a T20 in 2022.
Away from Scotland and the DP World Tour to another Ryder Cup player set to tee it up the week after the team event, this time on the PGA Tour and the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Rasmus Hojgaard may not have won a match at this year's Ryder Cup, but is set to be present at the FedEx Cup Fall tournament, with his twin brother Nicolai also listed in the field.
None of Team USA's 12 man side will be playing in the FedEx Cup Fall tournament at The Country Club of Jackson, or the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.