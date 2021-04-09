Harry Diamond has been Rory McIlroy's caddie since August 2016 - but who is he?

Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie?

The four-time major winner parted ways with his long-time bagman JP Fitzgerald in the lead-up to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2016 and as a result, Harry Diamond has been on the bag ever since.

But who is he? Let’s take a look.

Rory and JP had worked together since 2008, through McIlroy’s four majors wins, three Ryder Cup wins and 95 weeks as world No 1. However, Diamond took over in 2016 and the pair have enjoyed lots of success, with McIlroy reclaiming his spot at the top of the world rankings in 2020.

But it’s not all been sunshine and roses as both player and caddie have come under criticism at times for registering less victories than many expect from a man of Rory’s talent.

However, McIlroy assured the media that the pair are fully committed and Diamond is “one of the best caddies out here, if not the best,” after his 2019 Players Championship victory.

In 2016, McIlroy discussed the split between he and former bagman JP Fitzgerald, saying: “Sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one.

“JP has been a huge part of my life for the past decade, but I was getting very hard on him at times.

“I would say he is still one of my closest friends. We started together in 2008, we’ve had a lot of great times on and off the golf course.”

McIlroy’s caddie since then, Harry Diamond, is his childhood best friend, who he played golf with at Holywood GC as a junior.

He is now on McIlroy’s bag full-time and has been living quite the lifestyle since his four-time major winning mate took the golfing world by storm.

The pair met at Holywood Golf Club and Diamond was a very good amateur, even representing Ireland.

What’s more, Diamond was best man at McIlroy’s wedding where he married Erica Stoll.

Here he is celebrating McIlroy’s 2014 Open win with the family…

And aboard the private jet after McIlroy’s 2014 USPGA win…