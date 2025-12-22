LIV Golf Promotions Field 2026: Full 87-Man Line-Up Confirmed

The 87-man field for the 2026 LIV Golf Promotions event has been confirmed, where two spots in the LIV Golf League will be on the line.

The tournament takes place from January 8-11 at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida.

Last year's event in Saudi only offered one spot to the league, won by Chieh-po Lee, with this year's tournament upping the rewards after LIV Golf bolstered its promotion and relegation systems in search of Official World Golf Ranking points.

There are no PGA Tour players in the field, with the tour deeming the four-day tournament as an unauthorized event, meaning any members teeing it up would be suspended for one year.

The field features the leading ten players from the International Series top 20, including Philippines winner Miguel Tabuena, India winner Ollie Schniederjans and Jakarta champion Wade Ormsby. They will all be exempt into round two, along with relegated, released and reserve LIV Golfers Ben Campbell, Matt Jones, Andy Ogletree, Anthony Kim, Max Rottluff and John Catlin.

Recognizable European names include former Ryder Cupper and BMW PGA winner Chris Wood, five-time DP World Tour winner Alex Levy and former Open silver medallist Tom Lewis. Former DPWT regulars Callum Shinkwin, Matthias Schwab, Lucas Bjerregaard and Max Kieffer are also playing, as are Walker Cup players Dominic Clemons and Charlie Forster.

Fifty of the 87 players have won an event in the past two years, including 39 different tournament winners of OWGR-sanctioned events in 2025, LIV Golf says.

“The evolution of LIV Golf Promotions reflects our continued commitment to creating truly open and competitive pathways for players from all over the world to compete at the sport’s highest levels,” said LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil.

“We’re seeing world-class talent, from decorated former amateurs to experienced professionals, all seizing the opportunity to compete for their place in the League alongside Major Champions, Hall of Famers, and rising stars.

"It’s going to be an intense, high-stakes competition from start to finish, and we look forward to celebrating the players who earn their chance to be part of LIV Golf’s biggest season, yet.”

LIV Golf Promotions format

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Promotions will feature four rounds of 18-hole stroke play.

Starting Thursday, January 8, those who finish in the top 20 and ties from round one will advance to Friday’s round two, where scores will reset, and the field will be joined by a category of players who have earned a bye.

The top 20 players and any ties following round two will advance to the third day of competition, with scores reset once more.

After the first two days there will be a '36-hole shootout' where the top two finishers will secure their LIV Golf League spots for 2026.

The winner earns $200,000 and the runner-up gets $150,000.

The top 10 finishers, including ties, will earn full exemption into the Asian Tour's 2026 International Series.

LIV Golf Promotions field 2026:

(Image credit: LIV Golf)