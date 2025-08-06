Collin Morikawa Makes Fifth Caddie Change Of The Year At FedEx St. Jude Championship

It's been a season to forget for Collin Morikawa, with the American only registering three top 10s and missing the cut in his last two starts.

Along with the run of results, it's safe to say that Morikawa hasn't been settled in terms of his bagman, with the two-time Major winner set to work with a fifth caddie of 2025.

Looks like it’ll be Mark Urbanek (former caddie for Tony Finau) on the bag with Collin Morikawa this week. pic.twitter.com/HmAR0uF1ZAAugust 5, 2025

The caddie in question is Mark Urbanek, who used to work full-time with fellow countryman, Tony Finau, a partnership that lasted five years and yielded five PGA Tour victories, including a FedEx Cup Playoff title.

Although it's unclear as to why Urbanek and Finau parted ways, which reportedly occurred at The Open Championship, Finau has claimed just one top 10 in 19 starts in 2025, with the American in danger of missing the Tour Championship for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

As of writing, it's not clear as to whether Urbanek will be on the bag full-time for Morikawa, who will have his fifth different looper in 2025.

Finau, meanwhile, is reportedly set to have veteran caddie, Tim Tucker, on the bag at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In April, despite starting his year with two runner-up finishes in four events, 28-year-old Morikawa split with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac, with the pair working together since 2019, claiming two Majors in that time period.

The split was among a number of high-profile ones at the time, with US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick parting ways with long-time looper Billy Foster, as well as Max Homa splitting with Joe Greiner.

In fact, Morikawa ended up working with Foster and Greiner later that season, with the latter on his bag for just five events before he was fired by Morikawa.

After Greiner, Morikawa's former college teammate, KK Limbhasut, was on the bag temporarily and, while working together at the Rocket Classic, he finished in a share of eighth.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following that result, the American then flew over the pond for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship. Much to everyone's surprise, Morikawa had Foster on the bag for those two events, with it being another temporary arrangement as Morikawa searched for a full-time looper.

Certainly, the partnership didn't work the best, as Morikawa missed the cut in both the Scottish Open and The Open, finishing well back of the cutline in both tournaments.

Heading into the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Morikawa is 19th in the FedEx Cup standings, which should guarantee him a spot in the BMW Championship next week, where the field will be trimmed down to the top 50.

Following that tournament, just 30 players make it to the season-ending Tour Championship, an event Morikawa hasn't missed since the 2018-19 season.