These Previous Generation Drivers Have Huge Discounts In The Black Friday Sales

Black Friday is great time for golfers to pick up some fantastic deals on all kinds of golf equipment. High-ticket items like drivers are especially sought after during these sales are some of the discounts are significant.

This is particularly pertinent with drivers, and now is the best chance to grab a bargain on some of the best drivers that came out in 2019 and 2020.

This year's Black Friday sales have seen the likes of Cobra and Callaway reduce price of the the SpeedZone and Mavrik models as both brands likely focus launching new models alongside the Radspeed and Epic Speed models in 2022.

These drivers are brand new out of the box, and just because they weren't launched this year doesn't mean they won't perform brilliantly on course.

Check out some of the best previous generation driver deals we've found so far in the Black Friday sales - and keep an eye out on this page as more deals come in through the week and into Cyber Monday...

Today's Best Driver Deals

Previous Generation Driver Deals - US

Callaway Mavrik Driver | Save $200 at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Driver | Save $200 at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 | Now $299.99 Huge savings here on one of Callaway's best drivers in years. Amazingly, it's available in left or right handed, in three shaft flexes, two shaft weight options and 9 or 10.5 degree lofts

Callaway Rogue Driver | Save $250 at Golf Galaxy Callaway Rogue Driver | Save $250 at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 | Now $249.99 The slightly older Rogue driver will save you an extra $50 over the Mavrik sale price. For a brand new driver of this quality it represents great value and is available in three flexes, two lofts and in right or left handed options.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver | Save $150.01 at Dick's Sporting Goods Cobra King Speedzone Driver | Save $150.01 at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $449.99 | Now $299.98 The SpeedZone models of clubs were released in early 2020 and were one of the best performing drivers in class. With an adjustable hosel you can change the loft and add draw bias, while the adjustable head weights mean you can tweak your preferred ball flight.

Honma TW XP-1 Driver | $374.99 off at Rock Bottom Golf Honma TW XP-1 Driver | $374.99 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $599.99 Now $225 This is much better than half price right now. An almighty saving on the XP-1 from Honma, designed for slower swingers to hit long, towering drives. One of the best Black Friday golf deals we've seen so far.

Mizuno Men's ST-Z Driver | Save $100 at TGW Mizuno Men's ST-Z Driver | Save $100 at TGW Was $399.95 | Now $299.95 One of Mizuno's finest drivers in recent memory, the ST-Z has vastly improved ball speeds and overall feel when it launched. With plenty of adjustability and three shafts to choose from in this Black Friday sale offer, there will be an ST-Z to suit every swing.

TaylorMade Men's SIM Max Driver | Save $100 at TGW TaylorMade Men's SIM Max Driver | Save $100 at TGW Was $499.99 | Now $399.99 The SIM Max walked so the SIM2 Max could run. 2020's TaylorMade SIM Max driver shares a lot of the same technology as the current SIM2 Max, so there's a great deal to be had here at under $400. Both share the same Twist Face technology and, while both models are aesthetically different, the performance was very similar in our testing.

Previous Generation Driver Deals - UK

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £170 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £170 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £449 Now £279 Save a huge £170 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour. A real steal to get this under £300, let alone £280.

Honma TW XP-1 Honma TW XP-1 Driver | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £599 Now £279 Save a ridiculous £320 on the easy-to-hit XP-1 driver from Honma. If you're a mid-handicapper or a slow swinger then you'll see some great performance for the price.

Callaway Mavrik Driver | £190.99 off at Scottsdale Golf Callaway Mavrik Driver | £190.99 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £469.99 Now £279 Save over £190 on Callaway's Mavrik, one of 2020's best models. We're pretty sure this is the cheapest it has ever been! The Mavrik features some serious tech including Jailbreak technology and an AI-designed Flash Face.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver | £105 off at Scottsdale Golf Cobra King Speedzone Driver | £105 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £349 Now £244 Get £105 off on another of 2020's best drivers here. Pick up the Speedzone for less than £245, available in a number of different lofts and two shaft options. A fantastic deal considering the performance on offer.

Want More Black Friday Deals?

When Does The Black Friday Sale Start?

Black Friday is 26th November this year but the deals start and run all through November.

Whilst the day may be synonymous for picking up the best TV and laptops at low prices, we've seen more and more golf deals over the past couple of years during Black Friday.

Last year, big discounts were available on items like the Callaway Mavrik range to Titleist TS metals, with discounts across nearly every manufacturer in every product category.

Whether it's a new driver, a golf bag, some shoes, apparel, balls, GPS, tech or more - Golf Monthly will have you covered with the best Black Friday golf deals across the internet this year.

The sports brands themselves will likely run their own Black Friday sales on the day so keep an eye on golfmonthly.com for the best golf deals from Nike, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Skechers and more.

There is also Cyber Monday of course, too, on Monday 30th.

