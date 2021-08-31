We give our verdict on the Callaway Apex Pro 21 hybrid after a thorough testing on course, on the range and on the launch monitor.

Callaway Apex Pro 21 Hybrid Review

As the name of this hybrid suggests, the Callaway Apex Pro 21 is aimed at the better player, but this impressive offering certainly caters for a wide range of golfers looking for an iron-like hybrid club in their bag.

The first thing we noticed about the Apex Pro 21 was how compact it is at address.

It’s much more compact that the standard Apex 21 hybrid, which will suit the eye of the better player, and is designed for golfers how are quite steep into the ball and hit their hybrids like they hit their irons.

There aren’t many hybrids designed with this toe-heavy look to cater for this type of ball striker, and we like how the white grooves assist with alignment.

If you are the type of player that likes to hit long irons – or just prefers the look of a smaller club head at address – then the Apex Pro 21 is the ideal hybrid to blend in with your iron set while offering much more forgiveness than a normal 3-iron.

Callaway’s Face Cup Technology on the Apex Pro 21 provides fantastic ball speeds across the face, making this a surprisingly powerful and forgiving offering despite the smaller profile club head.

Face Cup Technology also provides great spin consistency across the face and, during our testing, we found it created the second most overall spin compared to other hybrid clubs released this year, helping to create an iron-like ball flight.

This amount of spin also creates a heathly amount of stopping power, making this a great option for the player looking to approach greens or pins aggressively.

Distance wise the Apex Pro was solid and we found the 20° model we tested was keeping up with some 18° models for overall carry yardage – a testament to the impressive ball speeds this club creates.

Naturally, with the amount of spin this club creates, there are certainly longer hybrids to be found out there.

Unfortunately, the Apex Pro 21 Hybrid isn’t adjustable, which limits versatility and suitability for different player types. However, with three lofts available at 18°, 20° and 23°, there should be plenty of scope to fit this in the bag and allow it to blend nicely with your irons and woods.