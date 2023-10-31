Puma DRYLBL Waterproof Golf Rain Jacket Review
Zach Bougen takes a look at the fully waterproof DRYLBL Rain Jacket from Puma
If you are looking for a fully waterproof jacket then this is certainly a viable option. Not only is the DRYLBL Waterproof Golf Rain Jacket comfortable, it does exactly what it should on a wet day and it fits really well on top of other layers
-
+
100% waterproof, even in heavy rain
-
+
Comfortable over multiple layers
-
-
The inside layer feels sticky on the skin especially when the outer is wet
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In the wet weather, a proper rain jacket is really needed to help keep you warm and dry in order to enjoy your golf. However, it can be difficult to find a rain jacket that is comfortable and suits your needs but, with this Puma DRYLBL, you won't find such a problem, as it is arguably one of the best golf rain jackets that money can buy.
Testing this apparel on a cold wet day, I found that it did everything you would want it to do. First things first, it is comfortable to wear, even with multiple layers underneath, offering a fit snug but with no restrictions when it comes to the swing.
Handily, the sleeves also have a Velcro cuff to make sure you have a good fit on the wrists. This also means that it remains waterproof and I didn't get water inside the jacket throughout my play on the course. For further peace of mind, the jacket's seams and zips have been sealed to stop any chance of leaking.
Aesthetically, the style of the jacket is relatively simple. It is available in black with grey trim on the sleeves, as well as in grey with white trim on the sleeves. Because of the block colors, it means it will go with an array of different outfits, such is the neutral color and look.
Moving away from the looks and to the fit, with the DRYLBL sitting comfortably over my midlayer and polo. This also meant I stayed warm. When the rain stopped, I took off the jacket and midlayer but, not long after, I was forced to put the jacket back on again. This is where I found the item not to be that comfortable, with the inner lining a tad sticky so that it clung to my skin a bit. From there, it did get slightly wet, which made it stick more and made me feel a little cold. That is the only thing that wasn't ideal, but if you have a long sleeve on then there is no issue.
Overall then, this jacket ticks all the boxes and did indeed keep me dry, warm and comfortable throughout most of the round. Other than the minor problem with the sticky interior, there is very little to complain about with this jacket.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
-
TOTO Japan Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Gemma Dryburgh defends her title as 78 of the world’s best players compete at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
Donald Says LaCava 'Overstepped The Mark' In Heated Ryder Cup Moment With McIlroy
The Team Europe Ryder Cup captain has addressed the incident during the Saturday afternoon fourball session of the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Never Say Never' - Michelle Wie West Hints At Retirement U-Turn
The 34-year-old has hinted at the possibility of returning to competitive action
By Mike Hall Published