Puma DRYLBL Waterproof Golf Rain Jacket Review

In the wet weather, a proper rain jacket is really needed to help keep you warm and dry in order to enjoy your golf. However, it can be difficult to find a rain jacket that is comfortable and suits your needs but, with this Puma DRYLBL, you won't find such a problem, as it is arguably one of the best golf rain jackets that money can buy.

Testing this apparel on a cold wet day, I found that it did everything you would want it to do. First things first, it is comfortable to wear, even with multiple layers underneath, offering a fit snug but with no restrictions when it comes to the swing.

Handily, the sleeves also have a Velcro cuff to make sure you have a good fit on the wrists. This also means that it remains waterproof and I didn't get water inside the jacket throughout my play on the course. For further peace of mind, the jacket's seams and zips have been sealed to stop any chance of leaking.

Aesthetically, the style of the jacket is relatively simple. It is available in black with grey trim on the sleeves, as well as in grey with white trim on the sleeves. Because of the block colors, it means it will go with an array of different outfits, such is the neutral color and look.

Moving away from the looks and to the fit, with the DRYLBL sitting comfortably over my midlayer and polo. This also meant I stayed warm. When the rain stopped, I took off the jacket and midlayer but, not long after, I was forced to put the jacket back on again. This is where I found the item not to be that comfortable, with the inner lining a tad sticky so that it clung to my skin a bit. From there, it did get slightly wet, which made it stick more and made me feel a little cold. That is the only thing that wasn't ideal, but if you have a long sleeve on then there is no issue.

Overall then, this jacket ticks all the boxes and did indeed keep me dry, warm and comfortable throughout most of the round. Other than the minor problem with the sticky interior, there is very little to complain about with this jacket.