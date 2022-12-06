TaylorMade P7MB 2023 Irons Review

The TaylorMade P7MB 2023 irons are the latest muscle back irons in a long line that have created quite a reputation amongst those who like a forged blade. Forged 5 times using a 2000 ton press, the P7MB irons look like they have been chiselled from the finest 1025 carbon steel. This time TaylorMade has gone for a clean look with a wide and more symmetric muscle shape across the back of the head than the previous 2020 TaylorMade P7MB irons.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The angles on the polished chrome of the muscle stands out in different ways depending on the angle you are looking giving the P7MB maximum shelf and bag appeal.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The heads are a little more compact than before thanks to tour feedback from players like Rory McIlroy, and the similarities with other TaylorMade irons like his P730 Proto are clear to see. At address they are a pretty decent sized for blades and the top line was in keeping right the way up to the long irons. The brushed chrome top edge has a squared off look and should have the nod of approval from blade purists.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The sole has been redesigned with a little more bounce, which is inspired by the larger MC head of the previous range. This makes them interact better through the turf, particularly the 47° Pitching Wedge which was excellent in this respect.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The spin from the face enables easy control of shot trajectory thanks to what TaylorMade say is their ‘most aggressive’ MX9 scores lines on the face. Right through the set the playability is good and even the 23° 4-iron wasn’t too scary. If you want to blend the P7MB irons with the more forgiving TaylorMade P7MC irons then the heads and lofts of the two sets have been designed to do this.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The P7MB irons come with a KBS Tour Steel shaft as standard, which at 120 grams in stiff flex combines decent weight with stability and performance. There is plenty to like about the TaylorMade P7MB 2023 irons as they are one of the best forged blade irons on the market. The looks are great, it feels like a proper forged blade and the improvements in the sole grind means that this is a one of the best blade irons that better players should check out.