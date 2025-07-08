This Is The #1 Golf Club I Recommended to Friends Last Year (And It's Finally on Sale)

As one of the equipment testers at Golf Monthly, I get to test all of the best fairway woods on the market each year, and while the majority of models released nowadays are impressive, some clubs are truly exceptional. The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood is certainly one of those and is why, despite a year and a half after its release, it’s still in the bags of 7 of the top 20 players in the men's official world rankings.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Collin Morikawa are all still using this fairway wood despite the release of the Qi35 in January. While this may come across as the new product not being received well, it’s more than the Qi10 was just so good, and these players get so comfortable and don’t want to change what isn’t broken.

Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review

Golf club prices are seemingly ever-rising, so when I spot a deal (albeit a small one) on a club like the Qi10 fairway wood, I think it’s worth shouting about. From the moment I picked it up, the Qi10 felt incredible. The modern, confidence-inspiring head shape sits beautifully behind the ball. But the real magic happens when you hit it. I remember being immediately impressed by how easy it was to launch the ball high and how forgiving it was on off-center hits thanks to the Twist Face technology. The Infinity Carbon Crown allows TaylorMade to move weight lower in the clubhead, making it incredibly stable and while the black carbon isn’t as eye-catching as the new Qi35 fairway wood, I think it offers a smart and premium look.

The Qi10 fairway boasts a clean, premium look at address (Image credit: Future)

The V-Steel sole is another standout feature. It's designed to glide through the turf, making it versatile from the fairway, the rough, and even off the tee. I was able to hit a variety of shots with ease with the Qi10, from high, soft-landing approaches on par-5s to lower, more penetrating shots into the wind off the tee when I needed it. The Thru-Slot Speed Pocket also does a great job, particularly preserving ball speed on shots struck low on the face, which is a common miss of mine when hitting my fairway woods from the deck.

Twist Face technology helps with gear affect and increases forgiveness (Image credit: Future)

If you're considering a new fairway wood, I can't recommend the TaylorMade Qi10 enough. Although these are bonded heads and not adjustable, the performance of these clubs rivaled anything I tested last year. It's a game-changer that offers a fantastic combination of distance and forgiveness for players of all skill levels. Whether you're a scratch golfer or a weekend warrior, I truly believe the Qi10 fairway wood is a good option if you’re on the lookout for a new fairway wood.

The speed pocket behind the face helps maintain ball speeds on miss hits (Image credit: Future)

This is hands-down one of the best deals I’ve seen on Amazon Prime Day so far, and I’d jump at it if I were on the lookout for a new fairway wood model. If you happen to be looking for new equipment in other areas of the bag or even the bag itself, I’d recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog or our main Amazon Prime Day hub page, where you can see all of the best deals we have highlighted for your convenience. If there’s nothing that catches your eye at the moment, don’t forget to check back as we’ll be updating these with new deals as we find them!