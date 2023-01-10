TaylorMade Stealth HD Iron Review
Our verdict on this unorthodox game improvement iron said to deliver a high, draw-biased ball flight consistently
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Stealth HD iron undoubtedly delivers on its promise of maximum height and draw bias for the slower swinger, but the visual package is a somewhat of a departure from a traditional iron look, which not everyone will enjoy.
-
+
High launch
-
+
Plenty of draw bias
-
+
Forgiving off-center and through the turf
-
-
Unorthodox looks could deter some
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
TaylorMade Stealth HD Iron Review
Last year TaylorMade consolidated its game improvement offerings into one iron, the TaylorMade Stealth, which blew us away with its distance and accuracy. But its low spin and strong lofts meant it wasn’t overly suited to slower-swinging golfers, which is the gap in its range that the new Stealth HD iron is meant to fill.
In achieving its goal of a high, draw-biased flight TaylorMade has gone to fairly drastic measures, creating a very low profile head with a shallow face height and a wide sole. It it nearly as wide as it is tall, which especially takes some getting used to looking down on the longer irons, and has many hallmarks of a chipper-style club usually employed around the greens. There’s a sizeable amount of offset and the noticeably curved leading edge is not something I enjoyed looking down on. The short irons look a little more traditional, with a taller face that helps to keep the trajectory windows fairly similar through the set.
Visually, the Stealth HD iron will divide opinion with its unconventional approach but you can’t argue with the performance, becoming one of the most forgiving irons on the market. The 7-iron has a loft of 30°, which is two degrees weaker than the original Stealth iron, and my exhaustive testing showed it had no problem getting the ball up in the air and turning over from right to left. It was around 10 yards shorter than the Stealth but flew nearly four yards higher and had a shot pattern strongly biased to the left of my target line.
As I saw with the Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal HL (High Launch), as swing speed comes down I imagine the Stealth iron would carry the ball progressively shorter whereas it would be maintained more with the Stealth HD. As a 3-index player, I am under no illusion that this iron is not designed for me, and seeing the ball frequently miss my target to the left was frustrating. But for golfers that struggle to flight the ball or suffer with a slice, this iron will certainly help overcome these tendencies.
A word must go to the sole of this club, which features a step down design that means it plays much narrower than it looks. So while it has the forgiveness through the turf that helps when you contact the ground early, it doesn’t feel too clunky through the hit.
The Stealth HD iron might be function over form but force-limited golfers that are frustrated with the seemingly non-stop loft jacking in many game improvement irons will welcome the more traditional make up. It helps launch the ball high to increase carry distance and the draw bias produces a stronger flight. For £129 a club, it’s a relatively cost-effective option for a beginner or high handicapper, becoming the one of the best TaylorMade irons to gain both yardage and accuracy.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
What Is Gareth Bale’s Handicap? And Will He Turn To Golf After Retirement?
The former footballer is known to have a deep love of the game, but how good is he, and will he move into golf next?
By Mike Hall • Published
-
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Range Promises A New Level Of Forgiveness. Here's How...
By using even more carbon fiber and refining other key features from Stealth, the next-generation Stealth 2 is said to be even more playable
By James Hogg • Published
-
'Hard To Believe' No Spaniards In Hero Cup - Multiple DP World Tour Winner
This week's GB&I vs Continental Europe match is without any Spanish players, as pointed out by Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
By Elliott Heath • Published