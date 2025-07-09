I Already Loved This Golf Shoe, But This Discount Makes It A Must-Buy

New Balance boasts a tremendous history in sports footwear, and their 574 Greens V2 golf shoe beautifully blends that heritage with modern golf needs as one of the best women's golf shoes. You can now save up to 30% on this popular spikeless shoe, so what are you waiting for?

Right away, it's clear this golf shoe could easily be mistaken for a stylish running shoe. It has a low profile with distinctly trainer-like styling, and the overall design really stands out. The shoe features a waterproof microfiber leather upper and comes backed by a two-year waterproof warranty.

For comfort, the 574 Greens V2 incorporates a slightly dropped midsole and a CUSH+ insole. We were pleasantly surprised by the comfort these shoes provided over 18 holes. They're impressively lightweight and highly breathable, which definitely makes for an easy and enjoyable walk and one of the most comfortable golf shoes for women.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

The NDurance rubber outsole is cleverly designed to move with the natural motion of your foot, and it even extends to create a toe cap for additional support and protection against wear and tear. There are plenty of nubs on the sole, and we found the grip to be more than satisfactory, giving a confident feel with each step. We also really liked the extra support provided at the heel counter.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

While some might feel it doesn't have the bulk of other shoes, if you're looking for a fashion-forward, versatile golf shoe that truly delivers on comfort and reliable performance, then the New Balance 574 Greens V2 is a strong option, especially at this price!

