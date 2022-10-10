Amazon Prime Day Early Access Golf Deals

A few months on from Amazon Prime Day the retailer is back at it again with Amazon Prime Early Access. Beginning today, October 11, it is basically a Prime Day deals event over 48-hours that warms us up for Black Friday 2022, which is on November 25th this year.

Golf Monthly is here to bring you the best golf deals over the next 48 hours! Whether it's golf clubs, golf balls, bags, accessories or something else, there is a deal for every golfer.

Some golf deals are now live so check out the golf section on Amazon and find some of the best offers below. We have updated this page with some of the best products and discounts we have noticed so far and will continue to do so over as Amazon Prime Day works towards its conclusion.

Obviously before we get to the deals, it is worth reminding you that if you want to find the best deals and get even more value then you need to sign up to Amazon Prime. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.

Also if you are looking for gifts outside the world of golf, we would definitely recommend  taking a look at pages on our sister sites on Tech Radar and Tom's Guide. From tech, to mattresses and everything else, they have got the best deals out there.

Improve Your Putting

PuttOut Platinum Trainer | 37% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £99.99 Now £62.99

A very fun, and at times very frustrating trainer, this aid is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole by returning the ball the same distance it would have gone past.

The UK Deals are the only ones that have been released on Amazon currently with the US Deals due to go live when the West Coast hits midnight.

Lowest Price Yet For Garmin Watch

Garmin Approach S12 Watch | 37% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £157.47 Now £99.99

With the Garmin S12 you get a stylish golf watch that is now available with 37% off. It looks great, is extremely usable, has 40,000 preloaded courses, and we loved the Big Numbers GPS mode as well which made yardages very easy to read.

This deal is a real cracker - read our review of the Garmin Approach S12 Watch

FIRST DEAL SPOTTED

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls| 36% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were £21.99 Now £13.99

If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play. Right now it has 36% off!

To help you find all the latest and best golf deals that we spot over the next 48 hours we will be running this live blog, keep returning to spot new offers. 

Welcome to a completely different Amazon shopping event... well actually... it is probably very familiar.

