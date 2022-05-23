TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 Ball Review
A very popular golf ball on the market, we test out TaylorMade's 2022 version of the RBZ Soft.
The 2022 version of the RBZ Soft is a durable golf ball that performed excellent in the long game for our tester. Whilst better players may want to look elsewhere from a short-game feel perspective, this ball will suit a lot of golfers out there who want solid performance with good value.
-
+
An excellent ball offering without breaking the bank
-
+
Penetrating and high ball flight
-
+
Good distance on offer
-
-
Consistent players will want more feel in the short-game
-
-
Only one retailer stocks the ball
It's crucial to play the right golf ball for your game because it is the one piece of equipment we use on every shot. Additionally because there are so many levels of golfer, you need a ball that is best going to suit your game. Brands know this, and as such they often produce balls for a wide range of abilities. TaylorMade for example manufacturers premium golf balls like the TP5 and TP5x which are the cream of the crop, before moving slightly further down in price point to the Tour Response and Soft Response models.
Additionally TaylorMade makes balls that perhaps offer more value and are aimed at the higher handicap range. The Distance+ is a prime example of this, as is the newest 2022 version of the RBZ Soft, which we recently got our hands on to test. In the copy and video below, we give our thoughts on the ball.
First thing to say, is I usually play the Pro V1x or TP5x golf balls and as a fast swinger, I was initially skeptical about getting the performance I want out of this golf ball, but I was pleasantly surprised.
In the long game I really enjoyed the performance because it really produced a penetrating ball flight that offered good distance. I actually tested this ball on a couple of windy days and it really seemed to get through the air nicely, thanks to the aerodynamic dimple design no doubt. It also ran when hitting the ground too which was in part due to the ground conditions of the course, but also because of the React core and low compression of the ball. (In terms of specific distance numbers, I will be testing this golf ball up against my usual gamer on a launch monitor soon, so stay tuned for that.)
I also enjoyed the ball flight on iron shots as well. I like to hit the ball quite high and the ball allowed me to do so but it also performed well when I decided to hit punch shots to make sure I hit fairways.
When moving to the short-game this is where perhaps those wanting more consistency should look elsewhere. With the putter I did think the feel was lacking a bit and I found it pretty tricky to get a grasp on pace control with the ball. However with the wedges I thought I had some degree of spin control when pitching, chipping and from bunkers. When compared up against my normal gamer I think my premium model would dig into the grooves better and give a bit more grab but the RBZ Soft did perform a lot better than I was expecting it to.
The durability was also very good as during my testing I did visit some sketchy areas and I did catch some branches but the ball dealt with them well. There were no noticeable cuts or scratches and I was able to use one ball for an entire round without any clear blemishes.
The final big plus point here is the value. Because these balls are usually on offer through Amazon, and you can sometimes get 1, 2 or even 3 dozen for a discounted price, they really are a ball to stock up on. This is especially valid when considering the performance I was able to get with the ball.
It must be acknowledged that I perhaps don't play as much as some other good players in the team, and so they might be able to spot key feel differences but I really found it hard to notice them. As such I think if you just want a good performing ball that will last a long time, and offers good value, the RBZ Soft is definitely one to consider.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
