Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $163 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $178 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $223 (opens in new tab) $185.09 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review

Many will view a pair of sunglasses as a mere accessory but they do have the potential to enhance your vision in certain conditions, which can only help you play better golf.

One of the top brands in this sector of the golf market is Oakley, and one of the best golf sunglasses (opens in new tab) you can find right now is the Portal X design. A little more traditional and versatile in terms of shape with its more rounded edges, we paired them with Oakley’s Dark Prizm Golf lenses, which claim to enhance color and contrast so you can see more detail.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Some golfers don’t like wearing sunglasses for fear of them moving around on your face when you swing and thus being distracting but there was no such issues with the Portal X.

The tacky material used for the nose pads ensures a comfortable but secure fit while the special Unobtainium material on the inside of the earsocks has a similar feel and increases in grip when wet. This ensures that when you sweat, a common occurrence when playing on hot sunny days when sunglasses are required, they stay firmly in position when you swing.

How Oakley percieve the difference in view when wearing (right) and not wearing (left) its Prizm Dark Golf lenses

Through the lenses, the purple tint dims the view and enhances the color on bright days perfectly well and when the sun is at its highest, the extra contrast is most noticeable, especially on the greens. We found the extra detail helped us pick out subtle borrows on the greens more easily.

When the sun is out but conditions aren’t overly bright, like on early mornings or evenings, you might find the tint is a little too dark, but because the Portal X sunglasses are so comfortable the chances are you’ll have forgotten you were even wearing them.

The styling is modern and versatile, to the point where you’ll probably find yourself wearing them as much off the course as you do on the course, adding even more value to your investment.