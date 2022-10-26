Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review
Our verdict on the comfort and performance of the Oakley Portal X sunglasses
Sunglasses can play an important part not only in protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays but also allowing golfers to see the subtle details required to hole crucial putts and the Oakley Portal X are one of the best pairs on the market this year. Stylish, comfortable and durable, they fit well and provide that all important off-course versatility.
Many will view a pair of sunglasses as a mere accessory but they do have the potential to enhance your vision in certain conditions, which can only help you play better golf.
One of the top brands in this sector of the golf market is Oakley, and one of the best golf sunglasses (opens in new tab) you can find right now is the Portal X design. A little more traditional and versatile in terms of shape with its more rounded edges, we paired them with Oakley’s Dark Prizm Golf lenses, which claim to enhance color and contrast so you can see more detail.
Some golfers don’t like wearing sunglasses for fear of them moving around on your face when you swing and thus being distracting but there was no such issues with the Portal X.
The tacky material used for the nose pads ensures a comfortable but secure fit while the special Unobtainium material on the inside of the earsocks has a similar feel and increases in grip when wet. This ensures that when you sweat, a common occurrence when playing on hot sunny days when sunglasses are required, they stay firmly in position when you swing.
Through the lenses, the purple tint dims the view and enhances the color on bright days perfectly well and when the sun is at its highest, the extra contrast is most noticeable, especially on the greens. We found the extra detail helped us pick out subtle borrows on the greens more easily.
When the sun is out but conditions aren’t overly bright, like on early mornings or evenings, you might find the tint is a little too dark, but because the Portal X sunglasses are so comfortable the chances are you’ll have forgotten you were even wearing them.
The styling is modern and versatile, to the point where you’ll probably find yourself wearing them as much off the course as you do on the course, adding even more value to your investment.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
-
