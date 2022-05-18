Voice Caddie L5 Laser Rangefinder Review
We take a look at this great value rangefinder from Voice Caddie which is extremely simple to use
This is a fraction of the price of other leading rangefinders. The beauty of the Voice Caddie is how easy it is to use and the size which makes it a brilliant addition to your bag
-
+
Pin mode very quick to hit the target
-
+
Great price
-
+
Simple and straightforward
-
-
No option for metres
If you're not yet familiar with Voice Caddie then you soon will be. The Korean company, as of 2021, are the official rangefinder of the LPGA Tour so you can be assured of the quality on offer here. Their top-of-the-range laser is the SL2 Active GPS Hybrid which every player on the LPGA, Epson, LET and LET Access Tours has been given – what we have here is the very impressive L5 rangefinder with slope, which is a fraction of the price and is perfect for what many of us want from a laser.
I am very simple in my needs for a rangefinder; I just want a quick yardage and a guarantee that I've hit the right spot. I play some of my golf on a hilly course so having a rangefinder with Slope functionality is almost a must. This sounds simple but, if you've never used Slope before, then you will likely be very surprised at the difference that the contours will make and how much extra club we should be taking to take these factors into account. Just like on all of the best laser rangefinders with slope, this particular function is not currently legal for competition use so you can only employ it during practice and social rounds.
The most noticeable aspect of the L5 is the size of it. It fits so easily into one hand that it makes it so straightforward to use. The case is sturdy and easy to get in and out of through an elasticated opening but, if you just want to have it quickly to hand, then it's so small that you can simply leave it in a handy pocket.
There are two modes – Normal and Pin – the former which is useful for continuous scanning so, if you're picking out certain bunkers to avoid, then this is handy and done by holding the power button down but I have pretty much left it on Pin mode which gives me the immediate and certain feedback that I need through the vibration on target capture.
The main reading that it gives you is the one that's been calculated with the Slope so below it will tell the actual distance and how much it's playing up or downhill. All distances come in yards and are even given in decimal places which is some level of detail. As for the actual clarity this is brilliant and something that I missed on the first couple of sightings. You can fine tune the focus and clarity with the diopter adjustment and it can stretch to 1200 yards so you're never going to struggle to hit any target.
It's made well and appears particularly scratch and damage proof and it's very hard to fault. Its simplicity is the beauty here – simple to use, simple to pick out your target and simple to toggle between any function. This is well worth the investment.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
