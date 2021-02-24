Two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship, we take a look at what Cameron Smith puts into his bag.

Cameron Smith What’s In The Bag?

Two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship, Cameron Smith has risen slowly up the world rankings off the back of two very good years on the PGA Tour.

In 2018 he defended his Australian PGA Championship title and had good outings in some huge tournaments throughout the year. For example he had a tied-fifth at The Masters along with third-place finishes at the Northern Trust and Dell-Technologies Championship.

All this has seen him rise up the world golf rankings to as high as 24th. But what does the 27-year-old put in his bag? We take a look.

The Australian has been a Titleist Brand Ambassador for the entirety of his short career so far.

He has the Titleist TSi3 model as his driver and he also carries the TSi2 in his three-wood, and a TS2 as his five-wood. The latter coming in and out of his regular setup.

Shifting to the irons, Smith has a new set of irons at the moment. He had been using a Titleist T-MB 3-iron and had the rest of them as AP2’s.

Now though he has switched to the T100 irons and again has had them made with a black finish as you can see below. We have also seen him test and game the Titleist U500 utility iron and we think this comes in and out of the bag regularly. It goes in and out dependent on conditions, course, etc.

The young Australian carries three Vokey SM8 wedges going from 46 to 56 degrees. His lob wedge is a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks model.

Smith had been using the same Scotty Cameron Futura 5W putter used by Justin Thomas, and had a black TFB 1.5 Teryllium model in for a long time too.

However he looks to have switched to a Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype recently as well as testing a Scotty Cameron T-11.5 Prototype.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9.5 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 shaft

Three-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with UST Mamiya Elements Prototype 8F5X shaft

Five-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees, D3 SureFit setting) with UST Mamiya Elements Prototype 8F5X shaft

Irons: Titleist U500 (4), Titleist T100 Black (5-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Black Onyx shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 46°, 52°, 56° and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: Penguin

Shoes: FootJoy