Brooks Koepka WITB 2026: Nike 3-Iron And TaylorMade M2 Tour Remain In The Bag For PGA Tour Return

At the end of 2025, it was announced that Brooks Koepka would no longer be a member of the LIV Golf League, with the five-time Major winner opting to re-join the PGA Tour a month later after a four season run with LIV Golf.

Racking up a PGA Championship victory, as well as multiple wins on the LIV Golf League during that four year spell, Koepka's PGA Tour return takes place at the Farmers Insurance Open, where the American will kickstart his 2026 campaign.

Koepka during his practice round at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the pre-tournament press conference, Koepka was posed plenty of questions about his return, but he was also asked about whether any equipment changes had been made in the time between the LIV Golf off-season and his PGA Tour comeback.

In true Koepka-style, the response was straight to the point, as he stated: "No. I haven’t really tested anything. I’m not a tinkerer. If something works, something works and I don’t really switch up.

"I like everything that I’ve got in the bag. I feel like I have a good understanding of the control, where the misses are. Yeah, I haven’t really tinkered with anything, man. I like my bag set-up right now."

Certainly, Koepka's bag is one of the most intriguing in professional golf, as it features clubs that are nearly a decade old, as well as models that have been involved in all five of his Major championship wins.

Koepka lifted the Wanamaker Trophy during his LIV Golf career, claiming victory at the PGA Championship in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out Koepka's full what's in the bag and specs below...

Driver

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Beginning with the big stick, where Koepka is using the Titleist GT3, one of the best drivers available on the market and a model the American has had in his set-up since April 2025.

Previously Koepka had been using the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot, but switched to the Titleist model at The Masters, which happened to be the first Titleist driver in his bag since 2012.

Featuring a Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 60 TX shaft, the club is set-up in the B1 SureFit setting. This means Koepka has remained in the standard loft of 10° but has it 0.75° flat, providing a more fade-bias shot shape.

Koepka isn't afraid to change the driver at important times of the season. At the 2022 US Open, he swapped the Srixon ZX7 for the TaylorMade M5 and, before the 2023 Ryder Cup, he made the change from the Srixon ZX5 LS MKII to the TaylorMade SIM2.

Fairway Wood

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Although Koepka isn't afraid to change the driver, the other two clubs in the top-order of his set-up have been in his bag for some time, with the TaylorMade M2 Tour HL one of those models.

Stating at the 2026 Farmers Insurance open "if something (clubs) works, something works and I don’t really switch up," Koepka clearly has that philosophy with the M2, which was released in 2017 and has been in his bag for all five-Major victories.

Set at 16.5°, Koepka's 3-wood has a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft and features a flexible Speed Pocket that helps with ball speed and control. The HL stands for High Launch, an important aspect given that fairway woods are the most difficult clubs to hit.

Utility Iron

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being nearly a decade old, the TaylorMade M2 isn't the oldest club in his bag, as that tag goes to Koepka's 3-iron, specifically the Nike Vapor Pro, which was released in 2016.

Like the TaylorMade, it has been in-play for all five of his Major titles, with Koepka only changing the head of the Nike 3-iron for the first time at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Featuring a hollow body construction, Koepka has a Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft in the Nike Vapor Pro, a club still also used by PGA Tour player Tony Finau.

For those wondering, yes, Koepka does have spares of the club in case any more bite the dust in the near-future.

Irons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Being a Srixon-staffer, we find a more regular set-up in the irons, which are the Srixon ZX7 Mk II, a players-iron that provides a compact look from Tour V.T. Shaping, as well as a Pureframe design to help strike.

Released in 2023, Koepka put them in-play early that year, going on to win the PGA Championship with them in the bag at a 4-iron to 9-iron configuration, which is his usual set-up and has been for some time.

Shaft-wise, the American is yet another Tour player to use True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100s. Again, these have been the shaft of choice for Koepka since he hit the professional circuits; it is also the most popular shaft model among his fellow peers.

Wedges

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Cleveland makes some of the best wedges money can buy and, since becoming a Srixon staffer at the end of 2021, Koepka hasn't strayed away from using its scoring clubs.

For 2026, he has the Cleveland RTZ (46°) and Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack (52°, 56° and 60°) in-play, which is the same set-up as that at the beginning of 2025.

Aimed at the better player, the compact nature of the RTZ is backed-up by an incredibly soft feeling off the face, while it performs exceptionally well in wet conditions, making it one of the best Cleveland wedges in their range.

Shaft-wise, the RTZ 46° has the same True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft as his irons, while the remaining wedges have the slightly heavier and more flexible S400 version of the shaft.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the majority of his career, Koepka has opted for a blade-style putter, specifically the aesthetically stunning Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport 2.

Featuring his 'BK' initials on the right-side of the toe, the Tour-only model is another club that was involved in all five of his Major victories, but there have been signs of putter changes previously.

Back in 2024, Koepka rocked up to Augusta National with a Scotty Cameron T-5.5, with it also remaining in the bag for that year's PGA Championship.

Speaking at the time, he stated: "(I) Just needed a new look. That was really what I was looking for. Maybe a little bit more forgiveness. I think you can kind of see it, right. There's trends in golf, and everyone starts using a mallet and it's a little bit more forgiveness. I noticed that the dispersion pattern is a little tighter, and that's the big thing with me."

Although he reverted back to the Teryllium Newport 2, Koepka did also use a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 at the Amgen Irish Open in September 2025, but appears to have kept with the Teryllium at the start of 2026.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Koepka is one of many Srixon staffers to use the Z-Star Diamond, which possesses a softer feel and more spin, especially around the greens, than the standard Z-Star.

Previously gaming the Titleist Pro V1x, the Z-Star Diamond found its way into Koepka's set-up at the start of 2023, when it was used for his PGA Championship win.

Apparel/Shoes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, Koepka signed a multi-year apparel deal with Nike and has worn its golf shoes and apparel ever since.

Shoe-wise, Koepka was wearing the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next%, but then changed to the updated Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 NRG. He has worn this type of golf shoe since 2022 and, in 2025, Nike even released a special edition 'Space' shoe of the Infinity Tours.

The special edition shoes are finished in colors synonymous with spacesuits and the design revolves around space because of Koepka's son's space-themed bedroom and love for the stars.

Wearing Nike clothing, Koepka kept wearing the brand's apparel throughout his tenure at LIV Golf, instead of opting for team colors like other sides on the circuit. The simple reason for this is because of his long-standing contract with Nike.

Brooks Koepka WITB: Full Specs