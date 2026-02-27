Auston Kim Facts: 15 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Since graduating from Vanderbilt University in 2022, Auston Kim has had success on the Epson Tour and is now showing promise on the LPGA.

Here are 15 the facts to know about her life and impressive career so far...

Auston Kim Facts:

1. Auston Kim was born on the 16th August 2000, in Long Island, New York.

2. In 2011, she and her family moved to St. Augustine, Florida.

3. Kim began playing golf at the age of five, following in her older sister August’s footsteps.

4. August Kim played at Purdue University, where she was a First Team All-American. She has since gone on to play the professional level on both the Symetra and LPGA Tours.

5. Kim graduated from Allen D. Nease High School in Florida in 2017, before playing collegiate golf at Vanderbilt University.

6. In her freshman year (2019), Kim made First Team All-SEC as a freshman.

7. She played at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2021 and 2022.

8. As well as being a talented golfer, Kim graduated with a degree in Political Science and a concentration in American Government.

9. Kim made her pro debut at the US Women's Open in 2022, having played in the Major twice as an amateur in 2019 and 2020.

10. Kim gained her LPGA Tour Card by winning the Epson Tour in 2023.

11. She made 17 cuts in 21 starts on the Epson Tour in 2023, taking home $119,882 in earnings.

12. In the same year, she also finished third on the Epson Tour’s official money list.

13. In her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, she ended 63rd in the Race to the CME Globe.

14. In 2024, she made two holes-in-one during the second round of the JM Eagle LA Championship and the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

15. Her best result in a Major came in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she finished in T2nd and three back of winner Minjee Lee as one of only three players under-par.