Anthony Kim WITB 2026: New Driver And Wedges Feature Among LIV Golfer's Set-Up

Despite being relegated from the LIV Golf League in 2025, Anthony Kim battled back at the LIV Golf Promotions Event, claiming his playing rights on the circuit for the 2026 season.

In fact, despite initially being a Wildcard player, Kim was then promoted to a spot on Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC side, due to Patrick Reed leaving the circuit to reignite his PGA Tour career.

Kim during LIV Golf Adelaide in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now a member of the 4Aces, it only adds to Kim's inspiring comeback to professional golf, which occurred back in 2024, when the American returned to the game after a 12-year hiatus.

Previously a Nike staffer, Kim used to wield a set of their clubs but, after the company ceased club production in 2016, it was intriguing to see what Kim would use during his return.

In 2026, he appears to have a mix of Callaway, Titleist and TaylorMade, with his full specs listed below.

Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chris Trotman/LIV Golf) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

At the LIV Golf Promotions Event in January, Kim had the Titleist GT3 in the bag but, for the opening event of the 2026 LIV Golf League season, he had changed to the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max.

That particular driver has become immensely popular on the professional circuits since its release in January 2026, with the Quantum Triple Diamond Max a part of Nacho Elvira's victory at the Dubai Invitational.

In terms of Kim, he had used the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond before switching back to Titleist. Now in the Quantum, one aspect that has remained the same is the shaft, which is the hugely popular Fujikura Ventus Black.

Fairway Woods

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This is one section of his bag that changes regularly but, for the opening two LIV Golf events of 2026, Kim had the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond fairway in a 3-wood and 5-wood configuration.

We believe the 5-wood is a new addition to the bag for Kim, who will switch it in-and-out of his set-up with a Srixon ZX Mk II Utility Iron that is set at 18°, the same loft as the 5-wood.

The low spinning head of the Ai Smoke range, the Triple Diamond is still used on the professional circuits, despite being an older model, with Kim pairing it with a Fujikura Ventus Blue shaft.

Irons

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Moving to the irons, where Kim uses a Titleist T150 4-iron and TaylorMade P7TWs in 5-iron to pitching wedge.

The TaylorMade P7TWs ranks among the best TaylorMade irons money can buy and, being used by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood, were actually inspired by 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods.

A muscleback design, they are complemented by the Titleist T150, which is a more forgiving option that provides excellent all-round stability. Shaft-wise, the popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100s are in-play.

Wedges

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Using the Titleist Vokey SM10 at the Promotions Event, Kim has upgraded to the newer SM11, which hit the shelves in late-January and found its way into the bags of many professionals.

Opting for a 50° and 54° SM11, his Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks model in 58° has remained, as have the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, which is a similar set-up that many of the world's best possess.

The reason for the set-up is due to the fact that a softer flex promotes more spin, better feel and more control, three key aspects that players are searching for when playing various distances and instigating different power on their shots.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the final club in Kim's bag, which is a prototype Scotty Cameron model, specifically a Tourtype Buttonback Prototype.

Familiar to the Newport 2 shape that he generally used in the early stages of his professional career, Kim claimed three PGA Tour titles with that model, with the American using a Scotty Cameron putter since he was 14-years-old.

Returning to the game of golf in 2024, Kim used a Scotty Cameron blade, but he did use a Studio Style Fastback for a portion of 2025, eventually moving back to the familiar blade toward the end of that year.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Golf ball-wise, Kim has the Titleist Pro V1 in-play, which ranks as one of the best golf balls in the world and is the most used on the professional circuits.

Providing a soft and responsive feel, the Pro V1 has excellent through the bag performance and a consistent, stable ball flight in a range of conditions, which is why so many have the ball in the bag.

Apparel/Shoes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the clubs and to the apparel and footwear, where we see a few changes for the 2026 season, especially with Kim becoming a member of the 4Aces.

At the start of the year, Kim was seen wearing Malbon clothing instead of Extracurricular. This indicated a new deal but, upon joining the 4Aces, Kim would wear Under Armour apparel, due to the team signing a deal with the brand at the start of the year.

Footwear-wise, Kim was expected to be wearing Under Armour golf shoes but, at the opening two events of the LIV Golf season, he was still in Footjoy, something he's worn since the middle of 2025.

Anthony Kim WITB: Full Specs