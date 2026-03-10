The Equipment Debrief: Exciting New Products Hitting The Shelves In March (Including A Game-Improver ‘Powerhouse’)

As much as we love analyzing what’s happening on the professional circuits and having a good look at a tour bag, we always enjoy testing those products designed more for the average club golfer.

So, this week we're taking a break from the tour (you can still read about Scottie Scheffler's driver change over a cup of coffee if you wish) to focus on some of the new products that will be hitting a pro shop near you this week.

Let's start with Ping's latest super-game-improvement iron - the G740 - clubs that our resident PGA professional Joe Ferguson has been testing recently on and off the course.

From the early Karsten irons to this latest offering, Ping has long been the standard-bearer for the super-game-improvement category, sticking to its mission of making the game as easy as possible - and the G740 iron arrives with that same DNA.

Under the hood, Ping has pushed the boundaries of perimeter weighting; the sole is 22% wider than that of one of its siblings in the lineup, the G440, and the blade length has grown by 3%.

Combined with a shallower face height, the CG (center of gravity) has been significantly lowered.

Ping has also utilized a ¾” length progression in the 5- and 6-irons to help golfers launch shots higher and farther, bridging the gap between irons and hybrids.

The new G740 replaces the outgoing Ping G730, and Joe gives a thumbs up for the updated look; in fact, shelf appeal rates very highly - and so too, crucially, does performance.

What impressed the most was the extreme forgiveness on off-center strikes and a refined feel - plus of course the improved aesthetics and branding.

If you’re in the market for a game improvement set of irons, we recommend that you delve a little deeper into Joe’s Ping G740 review - which he describes as a “powerhouse for high-handicappers”.

The new Ping G740 iron has a cleaner, more contemporary aesthetic than its predecessor (Image credit: Future)

It’s not the only new Ping iron to hit the market in March, for the equipment giants have also launched a new players’ distance model - which comes in the form of the Ping i540.

Ping set a very high bar with the i530, one of Joe’s favorites in recent times and undoubtedly one of the best irons on the market.

Among the key advancements is the patent-pending inR-Air Technology, which relies on an air bag (yes, you did read that correctly) strategically placed behind the face inside the cavity.

New i-Beam Technology adds structural support to the 17-4 stainless steel body (Image credit: Future)

The goal is to filter frequencies for improved sound and feel without restricting the face bending that creates distance.

Ping engineers chose a specific molecular compound for the TPU insert to ensure it maintains pressurization through temperature changes and even air travel.

Enough of the tech chat (there's also's something called i-Beam Technology) - does the latest iteration move that bar even higher?

To find out what Joe means when he refers to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, we suggest you have a good read of his Ping i540 review, which, along with his thoughts on the new G740, is hot off the press.

ZERO TORQUE MOMENTUM CONTINUES

We shift our attention now to putters - specifically two new models from Wilson Golf - ‘The 606’ and ‘Lakeview’ - both part of the Infinite family and both zero torque mallets.

If you’re not up to speed on the zero torque putters and the growing popularity of this specific type of putter on tour, then you must have been living under a rock for the last couple of years.

To recap, it’s a design that allows the face of the putter to stay square relative to the path of your stroke rather than the natural opening and closing of the face traditional putters tend to encourage.

'The 606' has a winged-mallet profile (Image credit: Wilson Golf)

Not everyone is totally sold on the idea, and the zero torque phenomenon is something we recently discussed in length with specialist putting coach and fitter, James Jankowski.

“A certain amount of torque provides tactile feedback about face orientation, strike quality, and release timing, which can help players sense what the putter is doing during the stroke,” says our Top 50 Coach.

Even so, the zero torque trend shows no sign of slowing down, and we continue to see new manufacturers introduce new models.

‘The 606’ features a compact winged-mallet profile designed to inspire confidence at address, with two alignment lines framing the golf ball.

Meanwhile, the ‘Lakeview’ is a half-moon mallet design with a clean, single alignment line for visual simplicity.

The new Wilson Infinite zero torque putters - 'The 606' (left) and 'Lakeview' (Image credit: Wilson Golf)

The key technology at the heart of of both models is Zero Torque Technology, with the CG precisely positioned so that the shaft axis passes directly through it, ensuring that the putter applies virtually no torque to the hands during the stroke.

Again, the purpose of this design is to minimize face rotation and help the putter to remain square to the target for longer, therefore delivering greater stability, improved start-line accuracy, and better overall consistency.

We'll have more on both new models - which are priced at $199.99 - in the coming weeks.

A TRIO OF NEW BALLS FROM SRIXON

Srixon players may already have popped a fresh sleeve open, for the new Q-Star Tour, Q-Star Divide and Q-Star Ultispeed all hit the shelves last week.

Let's start with the Q-Star Tour, a premium golf ball available at an attractive $39.99 per dozen.

Our golf ball expert Sam De'Ath describes it as a "superb all rounder", one that provides "incredible value for moderate swing-speed players who crave premium urethane performance without the price tag."

For Sam, one of the big positives was its performance from 50 yards and in - which is where the brand's Spin Skin technology and premium urethane cover earn their keep.

We put the new Srixon Q-Star Tour through its paces (Image credit: Future)

Next, the Q-Star Divide. New for this generation, the Divide features the same urethane cover and performance technologies as the Q-Star Tour.

The glossy 50/50 urethane cover, combined with the addition of Spin Skin+ coating, provides the greenside spin, feel, and control players expect from a tour-level golf ball.

Meanwhile, a full 360° seam line simplifies putting setup, helping players to perfect their line and roll on the greens.

The 2026 Srixon Q-Star series line up (Image credit: Srixon)

As for the new Q-Star Ultispeed with Trackline, you'll notice that there's a lot going - which has been something of a trend in the golf ball world over the last few years.

In terms of the Ultispeed's eye-catching aesthetics, a two-stamp alignment system is designed to help players line up putts with greater confidence and gain clearer visual spin feedback.

The Condor Lands

Staying with balls, Volvik has launched its Condor range - six premium multi-layer balls that are designed to offer tour-level performance for different swing speeds.

Golf ball gurus will remember when Bubba Watson made the switch to Volvik in 2017, and the brand famous for its bright colored balls has come a long way since.

Its team of engineers were tasked with creating a range of balls that more accomplished players could depend upon throughout the bag, while at the same time enhancing the appeal of the brand to a wider demographic of players.

The entire Volvik Condor golf ball range is available now from approved stockists in the UK at a RRP of £49.99 per dozen (Image credit: Volvik)

“Our design team have assembled what we firmly believe is our most complete Tour-performance golf ball offering to date,” said David Kang, Head of Global Business Division at Volvik.

“Each model in the franchise delivers fantastic performance across a wide range of club head speeds so we’d strongly encourage golfers to put a Condor ball in play and discover the game-enhancing benefits on offer.”

Those models are as follows: Condor, Condor X, Condor S3 Soft, Condor S4 Tour Soft, Condor S3, and Condor S4 Tour Soft 360.

Spring has sprung, almost, and our ball expert will soon be heading out on the course for a thorough testing session. He's going to be very busy...