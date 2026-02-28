Who Is Austin Smotherman's Caddie?
Austin Smotherman's caddie is Zak Williamson. Here's what we know about him
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Austin Smotherman was teammates with Bryson DeChambeau at SMU before turning professional in 2016.
After spells on the PGA Tour Latinamerica and Korn Ferry Tour, Smotherman earned his PGA Tour card for the 2021/22 season, before dropping back down to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025.
However, he set about the task of regaining his PGA Tour card brilliantly, with two wins and five other top-10s, eventually finishing third on the points list to make a rapid return. Along the way, he had the help of caddie Zak Williamson.
Williamson has vast experience in the game, as well as success, including helping Jonas Blixt claim his maiden PGA Tour win at the Frys.com Open in 2012.
On that occasion, Blixt mistakenly thought the win would book his place at The Masters, until Williamson had to inform him that Fall Series winners didn’t automatically make it to the Augusta National Major.
Undeterred, Blixt made it to The Masters in 2014, and, helped by Williamson, he did brilliantly, finishing T2 behind Bubba Watson.
The Swede performed admirably at the 2015 edition, too, where Williamson was still on his bag as he finished T28.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Eventually, the pair parted ways, with Williamson going on to caddie for the likes of Bud Cauley and Sam Ryder before linking up long-term with Doc Redman.
By 2022, Smotherman’s caddie was Austin Gaugert, but eventually, he began working with Williamson, and they haven't looked back.
After Smotherman's brilliant Korn Ferry Tour season in 2025, he acknowledged Williamson's role at the end of the year, writing on Instagram: "Special shoutout to my coach @cmccormickgolf, @altusperformance, my caddy @zakwilliamson, and Richard Zulick at @noblesportsgroup - y’all are the real MVPs."
A post shared by Austin Smotherman (@austin_smotherman)
A photo posted by on
With Williamson's help, Smoetherman has carried that form into 2026, including sitting proudly at the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point of the 2026 Cognizant Classic, where, with a two-shot advantage, he was eyeing his maiden PGA Tour title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.