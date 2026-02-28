Who Is Austin Smotherman's Caddie?

Austin Smotherman was teammates with Bryson DeChambeau at SMU before turning professional in 2016.

After spells on the PGA Tour Latinamerica and Korn Ferry Tour, Smotherman earned his PGA Tour card for the 2021/22 season, before dropping back down to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025.

However, he set about the task of regaining his PGA Tour card brilliantly, with two wins and five other top-10s, eventually finishing third on the points list to make a rapid return. Along the way, he had the help of caddie Zak Williamson.

Williamson has vast experience in the game, as well as success, including helping Jonas Blixt claim his maiden PGA Tour win at the Frys.com Open in 2012.

On that occasion, Blixt mistakenly thought the win would book his place at The Masters, until Williamson had to inform him that Fall Series winners didn’t automatically make it to the Augusta National Major.

Undeterred, Blixt made it to The Masters in 2014, and, helped by Williamson, he did brilliantly, finishing T2 behind Bubba Watson.

Zak Williamson helped Jonas Blixt finish T2 at the 2014 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede performed admirably at the 2015 edition, too, where Williamson was still on his bag as he finished T28.

Eventually, the pair parted ways, with Williamson going on to caddie for the likes of Bud Cauley and Sam Ryder before linking up long-term with Doc Redman.

Smotherman previously caddied for Doc Redman (Image credit: Getty Images)

By 2022, Smotherman’s caddie was Austin Gaugert, but eventually, he began working with Williamson, and they haven't looked back.

After Smotherman's brilliant Korn Ferry Tour season in 2025, he acknowledged Williamson's role at the end of the year, writing on Instagram: "Special shoutout to my coach @cmccormickgolf, @altusperformance, my caddy @zakwilliamson, and Richard Zulick at @noblesportsgroup - y’all are the real MVPs."

With Williamson's help, Smoetherman has carried that form into 2026, including sitting proudly at the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point of the 2026 Cognizant Classic, where, with a two-shot advantage, he was eyeing his maiden PGA Tour title.