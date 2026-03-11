Meet The Only English Female Greenkeeper Heading To TPC Sawgrass For The Players

As the world’s golfing elite descend upon the iconic Stadium Course for the start of The Players Championship tomorrow, all eyes will naturally be on the famous 17th island green. Behind the scenes at TPC Sawgrass, a different kind of elite team is already hard at work, and among them is a trailblazer from the heart of Norfolk.

Tiffany Mills, a greenkeeper at Ryston Park, is currently in Florida as part of the elite volunteer agronomy team for the PGA Tour’s flagship event. Her journey from a 9-hole course in East Anglia to what is often referred to as golf’s fifth Major is a significant moment for the industry, as she stands as the only English female joining a team of more than 100 greenkeepers from around the world, and is one of only five representatives selected from the UK.

This opportunity is made possible between the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) and John Deere. Each year, they provide members with the chance to apply for the volunteer agronomy team, offering a global stage for turf professionals to hone their craft.

Mills' selection comes at a pivotal time for greenkeeping as she helps break the grass ceiling in a traditionally male-dominated field. While industry figures suggest that female professionals make up a very small percentage of the workforce, Mills is part of a growing movement proving that high-level agronomy has no gender.

She admitted that she was initially nervous about applying because she didn't come from a world-renowned course, but her third attempt at the application proved successful. Following a rigorous process involving a video showcase and a regional interview at John Deere’s UK headquarters, she was selected to represent the Central Region.

The Players Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Mills describes Ryston Park as a lesser-known course, her personal resume is filled with major international experience. She has become a staple of the volunteer circuit at the world's most prestigious events, having prepared the grounds for the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, the 2022 Open at St Andrews, and the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

“There’s nothing more exhilarating than preparing a golf course for the best golfers in the world," said Mills. "The attention to detail at these events is incredible and something you only truly experience when working at the biggest tournaments.”

Mills’ impact on the game extends beyond the maintenance sheds and onto the competitive stage. A formidable golfer in her own right, she was appointed Norfolk Ladies’ County Captain in November and will lead her team in defending their East Region title this June at St Ives.

This week at Sawgrass, she faces long days and the intense pressure of preparing a course for the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. As the first mower hits the fairways tomorrow morning, her presence serves as a powerful reminder that the future of golf course management is becoming increasingly diverse.