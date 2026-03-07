Akshay Bhatia WITB 2026: A Four-Year Old Driver And Broomstick Putter Feature Among Near-Full Callaway Set-Up
Check out the full specs of Akshay Bhatia's golf bag, which includes a mix of Callaway and TaylorMade, as well as a driver that was released four years ago
A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, 24-year-old Akshay Bhatia is one of the circuit's future stars after turning professional in 2019.
In fact, upon turning professional in 2019, Bhatia also joined Callaway as a 17-year-old where he has remained ever since. Although he's a Callaway staffer, he does use a few clubs from other brands.
Check out Bhatia's full what's in the bag specs below...
Driver
Although Bhatia had the new Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver in-play for the first tournament of the year in 2026, he returned back to the Callaway Rogue ST shortly after.
One of the oldest drivers on the professional circuits, the Rogue ST was released in 2022 and was in-play for Bhatia's two PGA Tour victories at the 2023 Barracuda Championship and 2024 Valero Texas Open. Shaft-wise, the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X is present, while the head is 8.5°.
Fairway Woods
Bhatia's set-up in the fairway woods has changed regularly throughout 2026 but, at his most recent tournament, he was using a TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood and a Callaway Apex UW '25.
He had been using a Callaway prototype mini driver, but that was left out of the bag and replaced with the set-up above. Shaft-wise, the Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X is in the Qi10 and the 10 X in the UW '25.
Irons
Like two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, Bhatia uses the Callaway Apex TCB irons, specifically in a 5-iron to pitching wedge configuration. The left-hander also uses a Callaway X Forged UT, which has a 4-iron loft. Shaft-wise, KBS $-Taper 125 S+ are in both models.
Wedges
Ranked as one of the best Callaway wedges money can buy, the Opus SPs in Bhatia's bag features copious amounts of lead tape, with the American having them in a 50°, 54° and 60° configuration.
The lead tape is to help with the balance in the head and, with Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Around the Green stats improving significantly over 2025, it's obviously working well, with the wedges possessing KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X shafts.
Putter
Odyssey's Jailbird putter range is one of the best on the market, with Bhatia using numerous different putters. At the start of 2026, the Jaibird 1/2 Ball was in-play, but at the Arnold Palmer Invitational his Jailbird 380 returned.
One aspect that has remained the same is the broomstick design, which measures 44-inches and was put in-play prior to his victory in 2023.
Speaking at the time, the American stated: "I just felt like the style I was using was good... it just wasn’t as consistent. So we took a chance to switch to the broomstick. I talked to a couple of players about it, and they gave me some good advice, just kind of what to work on."
Golf Ball
Callaway's Chrome Tour golf ball is one of the best premium models money can buy, with Bhatia using it upon release in 2024 and then updating it to the newest version in 2026.
Apparel/Shoes
Concluding Bhatia's WITB, we have his apparel and footwear, which is TravisMathew, who Bhatia signed with in 2025.
Akshay Bhatia WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Callaway Rogue ST (8.5°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi10 (15°), Callaway Apex UW '25 (21°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (15°), Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X (21°)
Irons
Callaway X Forged UT (4), Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW)
KBS $-Taper 125 S+
Wedges
Callaway Opus SP (50°, 54°, 60°)
KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X
Putter
Odyssey Jailbird 380
Ball
Callaway Chrome Tour
Apparel
TravisMathew
Glove
Callaway
Shoes
TravisMathew
