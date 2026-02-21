Jacob Bridgeman WITB 2026: A Combo Iron Set And Three Different Fairway Wood Models Feature Among TaylorMade Set-Up

Turning professional in 2022, Jacob Bridgeman has enjoyed a quick rise up the professional rankings, establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour.

Although he didn't win in 2025, he managed to earn a spot at the Tour Championship, with the American registering five top 10s, including a top 5 at the Truist Championship, a Signature Event on the PGA Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teeing it up in 2026, Bridgeman has continued his form, earning four top 25s in his first four starts, including top 10s at the Sony Open in Hawaii and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 26-year-old is really forging out a name for himself on the PGA Tour and, below, you can check out his full what's in the bag specs.

Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Beginning with the driver, where Bridgeman opts for the TaylorMade Qi35 LS, with the low-spinning model being in the bag for the majority of 2025 and the early stages of 2026.

Featuring a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 shaft, the American has the head set at 10°, with the Qi35 still ranked as one of the best TaylorMade drivers money can buy.

Mini Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

Mini drivers have grown in popularity on the professional circuits and Bridgeman is one of many players to introduce a mini driver to the set-up.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The model in question is the TaylorMade R7 Quad, which was in the bag for Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood's victories at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Tour Championship in 2025.

Set at 15.5°, you'll find a Project X Denali White 80 TX shaft in-play, with the 26-year-old swapping the mini driver in and out of his bag. Most recently, he used it at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as well as the Genesis Invitational.

Fairway Woods

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Matthew Moore)

TaylorMade are known for producing some of the best fairway woods and, in Bridgeman's set-up, he will use a variety of different models.

Once again, it depends on course set-up but, at his most recent start, Bridgeman had a TaylorMade Qi4D HL 3-wood, with the HL standing for high launch.

Previously, he has also used a TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood, as well as a TaylorMade Stealth in a 7-wood configuration. That club was released back in 2022 and was in the bag at Pebble Beach.

Another aspect that changes is the shaft. In his 7-wood, he has the Graphite Design Tour AD XC 8 X, while the 3-wood HL has a Project X Denali Black 80 TX.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Moving to the iron section of Bridgeman's bag, where he opts for a combo set of TaylorMade P770 and P7CBs, which both rank among the best TaylorMade irons.

Using the more forgiving P770 in 3-iron to 5-iron, the P7CB features in 6-iron to pitching wedge, and both models have True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts, a popular model among the professional circuits.

Currently ranking 25th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bridgeman has used this iron set-up for some time, but does occasionally switch out the higher irons. At the Genesis Invitational, for example, he had a TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI 4-iron, but it appears to be a one-off replacement.

Wedges

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Being a TaylorMade staffer, Bridgeman is one of many players to put the MG5 wedges in the bag, with the American making the switch towards the end of 2025, when the wedges were released to the public.

Opting for a 50°, 54° and 60° set-up, Project X 6.5 shafts are in play for the 50° and 54°, while the incredibly popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 features in the 60°.

Using TaylorMade wedges for a number of years, he had used the MG4 before making the step-up into the MG5, which features an extremely soft feel through impact and a new groove pattern that provides high levels of spin.

Putter

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade Spider putters have dominated at the beginning of the 2026 PGA Tour season and, in terms of Bridgeman, he is one of many players to use this particular type of flatstick.

Having put it in-play towards the middle of 2025, Bridgeman had struggled with putting and, in the early stages of that year, he trialed an array of different putters.

Using a Bettinardi DASS BBZero Tour, as well as a Scotty Cameron T-9.5 Tour Prototype, he ended up with the TaylorMade Spider Tour, which features just a single white dot on the crown to help with alignment.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Like Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, Bridgeman has switched into the 2026 version of the new TaylorMade TP5 model of golf ball, specifically the X version of the TP5.

Changing his golf ball at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the start of October 2025, the increase of spin and speed over the 2024 version was the main reason for Bridgeman's swap.

Apparel/Shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with his TaylorMade partnership, Bridgeman is an adidas staffer and wears the brand's apparel and footwear.

Wearing an array of different adidas clothing, his footwear of choice is the 2024 version of the adidas Tour 360, which rank among the best golf shoes money can buy.

Turning professional in 2022, we believe he signed with adidas at roughly the same time, wearing the apparel during that year's Korn Ferry Tour season and ever since.

Jacob Bridgeman WITB: Full Specs

*correct as of February 21st