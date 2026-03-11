5 Ways To Cut Your Handicap In 2026 (The Hybrid Tip Is Pure Gold For High-Handicappers)

Some of us will have used the winter to improve our golf game, while others will have put the clubs away for months on end thinking very little about the grind that is needed to get that elusive handicap cut in 2026.

I undertook a winter golf improvement plan which delivered a 106% power boost and helped me to shoot my best ever round (statistically) - but I am always looking for those little pieces of gold that top coaches offer to drive this progress further.

Many fall short in their pursuit of progress, slipping into bad habits like the 7 things you should never do at the driving range and repeating 8 common mistakes that plague your golf game, but with a little expert help you can make better decisions this season.

So, in this article, we share 5 top tips (with 5 expert tutorial videos) from The London Club's Head Professional Paul Stuart - including a great hybrid tip that will instantly improve the fortunes of high-handicappers around the green.

Paul had a successful playing career with a spell on the European Challenge Tour and has since into a highly respected coach with a proven track record for improving amateur and professional golfers.

Recognised as the 2019 PGA South Region Coach of the Year, Paul has learned from some of the best coaches in the game and now shares his wisdom with you in support of your bid to reach your lowest ever handicap this year...

Compressing Iron Shots

We all want that crisp, compressed strike at impact that helps us to flight our iron shots like the best in the game. To achieve that, you need to promote shaft lean at impact with the hands a little bit in front of the golf ball.

When I’m coaching, I often see amateurs trying to help the ball up and therefore allowing the clubhead to pass the hands and beat them to the ball at impact.

This causes the body to back up which affects the low point of the golf swing. The low point should in fact be below your lead shoulder blade.

Try this drill. Place an alignment stick on the ground in front and to the right of the golf ball, as shown in the video above, with the end of the alignment stick in a position that is roughly level with your lead shoulder blade.

In the swing, try to get your belt buckle and hands to reach that point at impact, then cover the ball with your trail shoulder as you strike through impact and up into the finish position.

If you can do this on the course, place yourself under a tree and set this drill up.

Hanging back on the ball will cause you to hit the branches, giving immediate feedback. A crisp, compressed strike will keep the start of the flight low and allow it to be flighted nicely towards your target.

Understanding your landing zones

The key to great chipping is to understand where to land the ball and how it will react when it hits the green. Many common chipping and pitching mistakes are linked to a lack of awareness and intent around landing zones.

As you can see in the video below, I have placed my golf towel down on the green to signify my landing zone, around halfway between my golf ball and the pin.

I have chosen a 56-degree wedge and three balls to try and hit my landing zone, but crucially I want to learn from how the ball reacts when it hits the green.

When you are practicing this on the short game area at your course, try varying the landing zone, pins and clubs used to ensure you can develop a sound knowledge of different types of shots and boost your confidence ready for your next visit to the course.

Use a hybrid around the green

There are certain scenarios around the green where a hybrid could be a better option than a wedge for amateur golfers.

The lie in the grass is going to tell us which club to use, so if you have a bit of sticky short rough behind the ball I’d opt for a hybrid to prevent the leading edge of the wedge digging into the ground and causing a duffed chip shot.

The sole of the hybrid helps to push the grass down through impact and provides a solid contact for a tricky short game shot.

Setup with your normal putting stance. You can stick to your normal putting grip too and the stroke is very similar to the one you'd use with the flat stick.

In fact, I’d even read the shot like a putt. Practice this on the short game area and don’t be afraid to bump one on with the hybrid when the time is right - it might even go in (as demonstrated in the video above!)

Soft landing greenside bunker shot

Being able to play the soft landing greenside bunker shot is key a great skill to possess, but it’s really all about how I can add loft to the club - giving myself the best chance of creating the height I need to get the ball out of the bunker and stop quickly on the green.

The first adjustment you will need to make is opening the clubface at address, but I also want you to lower the handle to create additional loft.

The next adjustment is to ensure your lead knee is outside the line of your lead foot, so closer to the target, and sit into a little bit of a squat at the knees.

Allow the hands to arrive slightly behind the ball at impact, staying low through impact, and throw the clubhead through the golf ball to maintain loft - as I demonstrate in the video above.

Pre-round putting drill

My go-to putting drill before a round of golf focuses on improving confidence by getting an understanding of pace and feel on the greens - and you should try it. Pace 20 feet from the edge of the green and place three balls on the ground.

Rather than putting to a hole, try instead rolling a few to the edge of the green leaving the ball as close as possible to the fringe. Then, once I have the pace locked down, I move on to something that Tiger Woods has famously used - the gate drill.

Give yourself a three foot putt, place the putter behind the ball and put a tee peg in the ground either side of your putter head, as I’ve done in the video below.

The key is to make sure you don’t touch the tee pegs through the stroke, making contact only with the golf ball.

This drill helps to promote a centred strike and builds confidence from hearing the ball fall into the cup.